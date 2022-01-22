tax on the merger of two residential units

Demolition of a building consisting of two residential units (A / 4) with two separate owners. At the end of the reconstruction works, the two units will be merged into one. What do we do with the 110% super bonus?

Superbonus 110%: the response of the Inland Revenue on a merger intervention

The theory is simple, practice is not often so and as has happened in the last 20 months, the Revenue Agency will dispel some doubts. This time it is the answer of 21 January 2022, n. 40 to provide us with interesting operational indications in the event that a demolition and reconstruction intervention starts from a de facto condominium situation (two real estate units with two different owners) to a single-family situation. The building will be subject to demolition and reconstruction, at the end of which the two real estate units will be merged with a consequent cadastral merger.

Basically we pass from a beneficiary subject as per art. 119, paragraph 9, letter a) of the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree) to one referred to in the following letter b). We are talking about:

letter a) – condominiums and multi-family buildings owned by a single owner or jointly owned by several natural persons, outside the exercise of business, art or profession activity, consisting of two to four distinctly stacked real estate units;

letter b) – natural persons, outside the exercise of business activities, arts and professions, on the maximum number of two real estate units, without prejudice to the recognition of deductions for interventions carried out on the common parts of the building.

The situation applies before the works

After having reconstructed the reference regulatory framework and its clarifications provided with the various circulars and resolutions, the Revenue Agency confirmed the consolidated principle for which the situation is valid before the presentation of the building permit for the intervention of superbonus 110%. This criterion applies not only for the purpose of determining the spending limits admitted to the deduction but also for the purpose of identifying the time limit of validity of the subsidy.

Among other things, the Revenue Agency recalled that following the publication of Law no. 234/2021 (Budget Law 2022), exceptions have been made to the expiry time horizon of the 110% bonus. In particular, for the subjects referred to in art. 119, paragraph 9, letter a) of the Relaunch Decree, an extension of the deadlines has been envisaged:

at 31 December 2023 with a rate of 110%;

from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024 at a rate of 70%;

from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2025 at a rate of 65%.

In the present case, the semi-detached house with different ownership, presenting common parts pursuant to art. 1117 of the civil code, is comparable to a minimum condominium. By responding instantly, therefore, we will have the same time horizon as the condominium and double spending limit.

The 110% super bonus for the minimum condominium

As regards the problem of “payments” in minimum condominiums, the Revenue Agency expressed itself with reply no. 809/2021. In this case, we have two taxpayers who bear the expenses at 50% and the Tax Authority has specified that the civil rules provided for the condominium are applicable to the minimum condominium, with the exception of the articles governing the appointment of the administrator, as well as the obligation on the part of the latter to open a specific current account in the name of the condominium and the condominium regulation, necessary in the case of more than eight condominiums.

If the tax code of the minimum condominium is not requested, the invoices must be issued to the condominium, or to both condominiums, who carry out or who will also carry out the related obligations.

The deductions are also due to whoever is not the holder of the bank transfer and / or invoice, to the extent that he actually incurred the costs, regardless of whether or not the transfer was ordered from a current account jointly held with the person who appears, instead, the holder of the aforementioned documents. In this case, it is necessary that:

the expense documents are specifically integrated with the name of the person who incurred the expense and with the indication of the relative percentage;

the additions must be made from the first year of use of the benefit, since the possibility of changing the distribution of the costs incurred in subsequent tax periods is excluded.

If, therefore, only one owner (who, as in the present case, owns the merged property) bears the costs, it will be he who will use the superbonus directly or with alternative options.

