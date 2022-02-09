Tax reform, how much increases a net salary between 1400-2100 euros

Important increases in 2022 for salaries between 1,400 euros and 2,100 euros. So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Watch out for paycheckas in 2022 many workers could find themselves having to deal with important news.

Starting from nutrition, passing through the management of the house, up to free time, there are several things for which we have to put our wallet and shell out the money necessary to pay for the various goods and services of our choice. To play an important role, therefore, is the work which allows us to tap into the money.

Well, in this context there is good news for many workers who in 2022 could find themselves having to deal with important news on their paychecks. In particular, increases are foreseen for net salaries between 1,400 euros and 2,100 euros. So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Paycheck, important increases in 2022 for salaries between 1,400 and 2,100 euros: everything you need to know

Some time ago we saw together how important it is pay attention to some variables, including working hours, in case you want to know how much the net salary is. Well, just dwelling on the paycheck will interest him to know that there is good news for many workers. But for what reason and above all how much do they amount?

Well, in this context it is good to know that among the changes that 2022 brings with it is theIrpef. Going into details, the rates have gone from five to four and from now on they will be the following:

23% for income up to 15 thousand euros;

for income up to 15 thousand euros; 25% over 15 thousand euros and up to 28 thousand euros;

over 15 thousand euros and up to 28 thousand euros; 35% for income over 28 thousand euros and up to 50 thousand euros;

for income over 28 thousand euros and up to 50 thousand euros; 43% for income over 50 thousand euros.

Until last year, however, the personal income tax rates were as follows:

23% for income up to 15 thousand euros;

for income up to 15 thousand euros; 27% over 15 thousand euros and up to 28 thousand euros;

over 15 thousand euros and up to 28 thousand euros; 38% for income over 28 thousand euros and up to 55 thousand euros;

for income over 28 thousand euros and up to 55 thousand euros; 41% over 55 thousand euros and up to 75 thousand euros;

over 55 thousand euros and up to 75 thousand euros; 43% for income over 75 thousand euros.

As it is easy to see, for incomes of up to 15 thousand euros, nothing changes. Starting from the next bracket, however, the interested parties will be able to benefit from a lower rate, given that one passes from the old 27% to the current 25%.

Paycheck, important increases thanks to the reform of the personal income tax rates and deductions

Precisely as a result of the revision of the personal income tax rates, therefore, those who receive net salaries between 1,400 and 2,100 euros per month should benefit, according to some estimates, from an increase in paychecks of approximately 190 euros.

But not only that, in addition to the personal income tax rates, the new deductions must also be considered. Going into the details, the deductions for employees’ income above 8 thousand euros and for similar ones up to 5,500 euros have increased.

It follows that for salaries between 1,400 euros and 2,100 euros net per month, the new deductions should lead to an increase in the paycheck of approximately 100 euros per month.

Considering deductions and revision of the personal income tax rates, therefore, thanks to the new taxation system, increases should be recorded in 2022 up to around 300 euros for salaries between 1,400 euros and 2,100 euros.