Bad news is coming for many taxpayers who risk having to deal with heavy penalties if they do not meet this deadline.

Struggling with the various commitments of work, family and free time, sooner or later it can happen to everyone to forget to do something. A circumstance that in some cases, unfortunately, can turn out to be quite unpleasant, especially when it comes to forgetting tax deadlines. These include the tax return that every year which, except for some cases for which exemption is envisaged, must be submitted by every taxpayer.

Just dwelling on the presentation of the tax return it is good to remember that there are deadlines to be respected. Otherwise, in fact, you risk running into some sanctions, which turn out to be particularly heavy in some cases. So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Revenue Agency, November 30th was the last day to send the tax return

The last two years, unfortunately, have been marked by Covid, which continues to have negative repercussions on our lives, both from a social and economic. Unfortunately, many families find themselves having to deal with a serious financial crisis, due to lower income, resulting from the closure of many businesses.

On the other hand, however, the administrative machinery never stops and, also in 2021, of course, taxpayers had to present the tax declaration. By dwelling on the latter, we recall, it has proved necessary to pay attention to some novelties, such as those relating to the account statement.

But not only that, as every year, even in 2021 there are deadlines to be met, with the deadline for sending the tax return which expired last year. November 30. Well, precisely those who have not respected this deadline risk incurring heavy penalties from the Revenue Agency.

Tax return not presented, watch out for heavy penalties: what you need to know

As already mentioned, November 30, 2021 was the last day to be able to present the tax declaration. Those who have not respected this date risk having to deal with heavy penalties.

Going into the details, in fact, those who do not submit the tax return by the set dates risk particularly heavy penalties, which go from 120% to 240% more than the amount of taxes due.

The penalties must also be paid if there are no taxes to be paid from the declaration itself. In this case the amount to be paid fluctuates from minimum 250 euros up to a maximum amount of one thousand euros.

Tax return not presented: it is possible to obtain discounts on penalties

Fortunately, however, it is still possible to resolve the situation, in such a way as to avoid having to deal with a real sting. In fact, the Tax Authority offers the possibility to send the declaration within 90 days of the fixed deadline, in such a way as to remedy their situation and significantly reduce the amount of the penalty to be paid.

In particular, those who have not filed a tax return by November 30, should do so by February 28, 2022. As already mentioned, in the latter case the penalty will be considerably reduced. In particular, in the event that the declaration itself does not result in taxes to be paid, then it will be necessary to pay one tenth of the full penalty.

This means that from 250 euros, you will have to pay 25 euros. In the case of taxes resulting from the tax return, however, it is possible to benefit from a discount on penalties of up to 30%. If the interested parties do not send the declaration even by 28 February 2022, they will be able to submit it together with that of the following year.

In the latter case the penalties result halved. So instead of seeing percentages between 120% and 140% applied, they will be 60% and 120%. In the event of a tax return which does not show tax, however, a maximum of 500 euros must be paid, instead of the maximum amount of the full penalty which would be equal to one thousand euros.