Tax return, refunds cut for those who have debts with the State – Corriere.it

Cut the tax discounts of those who have debts with the State, INPS or other public bodies by as much as the debt itself. The rule, contained in the device of art. 28-ter, Provisions on the collection of income taxes (DPR 29 September 1973, n. 602), which has reached the conclusion of the technical investigation and could enter into the budget law. This is an automatic compensation mechanism that would take place before the tax authorities recognize the tax credit.

How does it work But how is that supposed to work? In the first two paragraphs of the device it is explained that when paying a tax refund, the Revenue Agency checks whether the beneficiary is registered and, if so, electronically transmits a specific report to the collection agent. who is in charge of the role, making the sums to be repaid available to him. Upon receipt of the report, the collection agent notifies the interested party a proposal for compensation between the tax credit and the debt registered in the role, suspending the recovery action and inviting the debtor to communicate within sixty days if he intends to accept this proposal. . In a nutshell, if a taxpayer had a tax credit of 500 euros (perhaps due to a deduction recognized in the tax return) and at the same time a debt of 150 euros because he did not pay a fine, the refund would be cut and would fall directly to 350 euros (debts for which the Revenue-Collection agency has recognized a suspension or granted an installment of payments are excluded from the mechanism). At this point, as mentioned, the taxpayer has 60 days to accept or refuse the compensation. But he is 30 if he decides to start an endoprocedimental dispute, submitting his observations to the Revenue-Collection agency.



The objectives The objective of the law is once again to combat the widespread phenomenon of tax evasion, in this case by collection. Especially as regards the taxes due to local entities, those that most report difficulties in debt recovery, with the well-known and consequent budget problems. According to the technical report that accompanies the regulation, the mechanism would concern approximately 750,000 taxpayers each year, the equivalent of 460 million euros of tax credits less to be recognized because they are offset by debts. On the other hand, taxpayers could also benefit from the new mechanism, because they would avoid foreclosures and the usual expenses for the procedure. Now the ball passes to the parties that will have to find an agreement, not at all obvious, on a subject that is always politically sensitive as that of the fight against tax evasion.

