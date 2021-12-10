Tax, towards the reduction of reimbursements on the 730 for those who have not paid even a single fine

Who has debts with the taxman may no longer use the refunds in full formula on the tax return, model 730. The Draghi government is in fact studying one possible offsetting between tax credits accrued with the declaration and debts registered by the Revenue Agency. It would be enough not having paid a single one fine, or one folder of the Treasury or an installment of the Tari to the municipality where you live. The cost of the latter would be subtracted from the deductions.

For example, if you have a credit of 500 euros with a deduction, but you have not also paid a fine of 150 euros, you will receive the difference between the two, i.e. 350 euros. Those who support the reform want to pursue an aim of justice, but iThe real goal is to increase collection, at a time when public debt is skyrocketing, albeit with the deficit / GDP ratio falling.

Reduction of reimbursements on the 730, what the proposal provides

The proposal provides for the crossing of the data of those who ask for a refund or indicate a tax credit. The Agency, before issuing the liquidation deed, check if the taxpayer has any debts with the tax authorities. If so, send the report to the Collection section, which sends the person a communication explaining that, after 60 daysi, the sums to be paid to the tax authorities will be compensated. In practice, it lets you know how much the redemption cut will amount to.

In any case, all debts will remain out of compensation less than 100 euros and those for which the taxpayer has obtained a suspension or an installment of payments. With this mechanism the person who is in debt could avoid enforcement procedures such as foreclosures to recover the credit with the state or local authorities.

Once the technical investigation has been completed, the mini-reform, which also serves to rationalize tax expenditures, could be immediately included in the Maneuver, but it will probably not be approved without a simultaneous majority agreement to strengthen and make the anti-evasion system.

The possible defense of the taxpayer

In any case, the taxpayer will be able to defend themselves by resorting to the competent judge for the communication received (as is already the case today for notices of arrest or mortgage). Furthermore, the possibility of initiating a cross-examination could be envisaged within 30 days with the Agency, Collection branch.

