Tax visits, in 6 months one in 10 workers caught out

In the first 6 months of 2021, INPS carried out 459,490 home check-ups and in 46,824 cases, about one in 10, the workers encountered the less desirable outcome: “absent not justified / unknown”. This is what emerges from a dossier from CSEL, Centro Studi Local Entities, prepared for Adnkronos on the basis of INPS data and the Ministry of Economy of Finance. The INPS inspection activity is aimed at verifying the effective state of illness of the employee and the visit, reminds the study center, can be requested by the employer or ordered ex officio by the social security institution itself.

In particular, more than 21,000 employees from the private sector and more than 25,000 from the public sector were unjustified absent. Especially workers from the South (43% of the total, against 37% in the North and 20% in the Center) and women, who accounted for 59% of the total jobs subject to tax visits, ended up in the sights of the “controllers” .

There Percentage of workers who had at least one sick day in the second quarter of 2021 was 22% in the public sector, compared to 16% in the private sector. In the same period of the year, the total number of sickness certificates presented was 5,604,253 for a total of 33,620,452 days and over 3 million workers involved. For public workers, the eye of INPS has proved more vigilant than the private sector: the average number of tax visits per 1,000 certificates is 103.8 (approximately 1 out of 10), a rate of checks more than four times the private sector in which it stopped at 23.2 per thousand. The workers of the South (43% of the total, against 37% of the North and 20% of the Center) and women ended up in the sights of the “controllers”, which represented 59% of the total works subject to tax visits.

One of the most marked differences that emerge from the comparison of the data for the second quarter of 2020 and 2021 is that there has been a collapse in requests arranged at the request of employers (-74% in the public and -86% in the public). Conversely, the inspections ordered ex officio by INPS have had an increase, marked in the case of the public (+ 49%, from 68,754 to 10,484) and dizzying in the case of the public sector, where controls have gone from 19,947 to 91,641, marking a percentage change of 359%. The eligibility rate in the private sector was 10.3% for office applications and 17.4% for employer applications. In the public, the percentages are respectively 16% and 27.5%. On the other hand, the rate of reduction in prognosis was 3.2% for office requests and 1.4% for employer requests in the private sector and 1.7% and 1.6% in the public, respectively. Finally, the average number of days of reduction in the prognosis for the private and public sector in relation to employer applications is 4.4. For office requests in the private sector the figure is 5.4 and for the public sector 5.9.

The constraints imposed by the availability brackets are, in themselves, more stringent for public employees than for others. Those who work in the private sector are subject to checks for only 4 hours a day, in the 10-12 and 17-19 bands. In the public, the controls can instead be triggered between 9 and 13 and between 15 and 18, for a total of 7 hours. The average number of certificates per worker in the public sector was 0.3 and 11.5 average sick days. In the private sector, the average number of sick days was slightly lower (10.2), while the percentage of certificates per worker is very similar (0.4). With reference to the second quarter of 2021, in the public, 7,517,001 sick days were involved with 736,351 workers involved who were absent on average for 10.2 days. The private sector, on the other hand, had 26,103,451 sick days for 2,272,703 beneficiaries. Each worker had an average of 11.5 days of sickness. Compared to the same period in 2020, sick days increased by 24.5% in the private sector and by 30.8% in the public sector.

Analyzing the differences between the Italian macro-areas, the North, notes Csel, has an average in the second quarter of 2021 of 10.6 sick days for each beneficiary, the Center of 11.1 and the South and the Islands of 12.3. Analyzing sick days per beneficiary in the public sector, there are no major differences (10.1 in the North, 10.2 in the Center, South and Islands). In the private sector, the North has an average of 10.7 sick days per beneficiary, the Center 11.3, the South and the Islands 13.6 days. As emerges from the data released by INPS, compared to the second quarter of 2020, 2021 saw a total increase in the number of sickness certificates of workers in the South (+ 108.4%), of female workers (+ 80.5%) and younger individuals (+ 107.4%).

From the analysis of the 2019 pre-pandemic data relating to paid and unpaid absences of the Public Administration, indicated in the annual financial statements of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, it emerges that in total the days of absence were 125.74 million divided into 59.37 million for men and 66.37 million for women. As regards the local Functions department, it can be observed that in 2019, if the days of unpaid absence are 560,175, the days of absence for holidays are 14,461,130. Paid sick leave amounted to 4,543,593, while absences for paid leave for assistance to people with severe disabilities amounted to 577,027. Still in the context of caring for others, absences due to Law no. 104/92 which provides for the assistance of workers to disabled people are 1,509,773. Absences due to strike amounted to 27,905, corresponding to 0.05 days per employee (the lowest unitary figure in the sector of local functions).

As regards the maternity leave, parental leave or illness of the child, the days relating to 2019 for the local Functions were a total of 1,073,495. Of these, 104,557 are days of absence of men and 968,938 are days of absence of women. Despite the recent extension of paternity leave from 3 to 10 days, this data highlights the Italian gap with other European countries such as Spain (up to 112 days for both parents), Sweden (480 days to be divided between the two parents) , and Germany (up to 1,095 days for both parents). The provisions set out in the so-called “Family Act” could bring paternity leave in Italy up to 90 days, thus allowing to comply with European guidelines and overcome Belgium (15 days), Ireland and the United Kingdom (10 days), Switzerland ( 14 days) and France (25 days).