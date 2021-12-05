Tax wedge cut: up to 247 euros more in paychecks, one thousand euros per year total savings for low incomes

The tax wedge cut widens. The incomes will be able to count on tax reliefs that will bring from 61 to 247 euros more in paychecks. And the combined provision of the cut in rates, new deductions and tax deductions could lead to an increase of up to 85 euros per month. And therefore over a thousand euros on an annual basis. By restricting the audience to the weakest groups and raising the discount that will be applied to a gross income of 20 thousand euros to 0.7 points (from 8.9 to 8.2%), an annual saving of 140 euros will be achieved, to 175 with 25 thousand euros, 210 with 30 thousand euros and 245 euros with an income of 35 thousand euros. For the latter, the benefits should reach 85 euros per month.

Irpef rates, brackets, deduction and deductions

The print today details the rate cut. The reduction from 5 to 4 and the disappearance of that of 41% for incomes between 55 and 75 thousand euros together with the revision of the brackets (25% instead of 27% will be paid between 18 and 28 thousand euros, 35% instead of 38% between 28 and 50 thousand and 43% over 50 thousand euros) and the adjustment of the deduction will bring savings of 61 euros a year to those who earn 15 thousand, 150 from 15 to 28,000, 417 from 28 to 50,000, 692 from 50 to 55,000, 468 from 55 to 75,000 and 247 euros over 75 thousand euros. The basic amount of the deductions instead will rise from 1880 to 3100 euros. By absorbing the € 100 bonus in your paycheck. Which will stay alive for incomes under 15,000. The no tax area will reach 8,500 euros for retirees, 5,500 for the self-employed. The paycheck will grow from March, the date on which the single allowance for children is also expected to debut. For precise accounts it will be necessary to know the reform of deductions. Republic writes today that thanks to the deduction, valid only for 2022, employees up to 15 thousand euros will double the average benefit (from 66 to 144 euros per year), those up to 28 thousand euros will raise it by 54% (from 144 to 222 euros), those up to 35 thousand euros add 17% more (from 451 to 529 euros). The messenger he adds that the annual cut for low incomes will reach over a thousand euros.

The simulations

The simulations of the Roman newspaper, developed by the Labor Consultant Studies Foundation, calculate that:

for a worker with two dependent children and a gross annual income of 45,000 euros, the tax discount will be 770 euros per year. Irpef falls from 12,858 euros to 12,088 euros;

for a worker with a dependent child, the savings will be 320 euros (without considering the wedge cut);

for a pensioner with a gross income of 15,000 euros, nothing would change; but here the no tax area would intervene, which however will bring only a few euros more in your pocket per month;

for a worker with a gross income of 75,000 euros the discount would be 270 euros per year; but even here the deductions are not taken into account.

The announcement of the government, which will now have to be transformed into a maxi-amendment to the Budget Law, does not like the unions. CGIL and UIL hypothesize strikes because they denounce an unbalanced tax cut in favor of the richest, the CISL is more conversational. Confindustria also attacks the government’s choices.

