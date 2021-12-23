Taxes and bills, heavy penalties for those who make this mistake

Avoiding sanctions in a difficult economic period is vital. And this also applies to taxes paid. Keeping all receipts is essential.

The payment of taxes and the various taxes foreseen during the year does not protect the taxpayer from possible future boomerangs. Indeed, when you go to make the balance of the charges, it will be good to proceed with the final check of all the documentation, so as to avoid annoying future repercussions. Which, incidentally, they can take on the connotations of fines, even very heavy. The reason is that, in some circumstances, mistakes can be made, perhaps reported only after some time, when you are reassured that you have settled all the pending payments with the tax authorities.

Unfortunately, it is not always possible to sleep peacefully. Especially if you commit the lightness of discarding proof of payment, or receipts, invoices and anything else that can serve to demonstrate that, in fact, this or that pending has been paid. Therefore, it is not enough to pay bills and various taxes. In order for the regularity to be valid, you need to be able to prove it in case you need to prove it. And the period in which a payment receipt must be kept with you varies from tribute to tribute. Generally it ranges from a period of 5 years to a maximum of 10.

Taxes and bills, keeping payment receipts – that’s how long

Proof of payment is therefore essential. Alternatively, better put your soul in peace: the debt situation could still be considered irregular, even in the face of further checks. This is because maintaining the receipts is one of the taxpayer’s obligations and failing to do so could have serious consequences. Finding yourself unable to prove the balance of the pending it will be a violation of Article 1218 of the Civil Code, with possible penalties applied to the amounts already paid. A decidedly unpleasant situation that no taxpayer would like to find themselves experiencing. Also because paying more money after having regularized one’s position would not please anyone. The point is precisely this: the preservation of proof of payment cannot end up in the oversight.

The terms of conservation, as mentioned, vary according to the tax. Ordinary mobile phone bills and the Rai Fee, for example, must be kept for a period of 10 years. Which is halved for payment documents relating to income, car tax and electricity and gas utilities, to be kept for a minimum of 5 years. Same duration also for fixed telephone receipts, fines for traffic offenses and taxes such as Imu and Tari. Keeping your own archive (not just mental) is also a burden. Payment requests, in fact, could arrive for taxes that are up to 10 years old. It will be up to the taxpayer to prove that the payment has been made.