Taxes on Bitcoins to finance infrastructure

The bill to improve infrastructure in the United States is among the most ambitious and costly proposals in history. It has a cost of one trillion dollars, and among the many methods chosen to finance the project, there is also a tax on Bitcoins that is worth 28 billion

L’infrastructure bill, the infrastructure plan proposed by the Democrats and President Biden to the US Congress is among the most ambitious bills of the last decade. The proposal aims to rebuild roads, bridges, aquifer systems, telephone and wireless networks, as well as improve natural disaster prevention facilities and place limits on air pollution. The project, however, has a cost of approx trillion dollars.

The question that many are asking is therefore: how will such an ambitious and expensive project be financed? Among the many alternative methods found, there is the Bitcoin tax. L’infrastructure bill, therefore, it introduces the duty to declare the gains obtained from any transition made with a cryptocurrency, a tax that would guarantee around 28 billion dollars to be reinvested in the infrastructure plan.

Hence, Biden’s bill will, in part, be financed by Bitcoins, thus meeting the will of the White House, which is increasingly inclined to find new methods to regulate the world of cryptocurrencies. As reported by the Washington Post, last week Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was already engaged in lobbying activities to regulate even more, within the infrastructure plan, the Bitcoin tax. If the project passes, this would open the door to a series of rules aimed at harmonizing the digital world with the real one, but it is not certain that the design will pass as it was proposed and it is not sure that it will have the effects desired by the White House.

As The Verge reports, “the initial text of the bill requires cryptocurrency brokers to report transactions as part of their tax returns, a similar obligation to that existing for the exchange of asset traditional. But the original text left the definition of ‘broker’ vague, potentially extending both to those who manage portfolios and to those who “mine” cryptocurrencies, the so-called miners. ” Precisely for this reason, since the definition of who must declare the gain obtained from Bitcoins is unclear, two amendments have been presented.

The first, advanced by Senators Ron Wyden (Dem.) And Cynthia Lummis (Rep.), Aims to exempt Bitcoin miners from any reporting obligations. While the one proposed by Senator Mark Warner (Dem.), “Defines broker the miners proof-of-stake but not the miners proof-of-work, due to the additional financial complexity and flexibility of the proof-of-stake mining, ”as reported by Russel Brandom for The Verge. Neither of the two amendments, completely opposed to each other, has already passed in Congress. The parties are in fact in an impasse, given that many representatives do not want to speed up the vote on such a vast investment project. This means that there will still be no final verdict before the end of this week.

So the doubt remains about which amendment will pass to understand how the future of those who invest in Bitcoins will be, with the certainty, however, that there will be taxation. It is not certain that if one of the two amendments passes, the bill will remain the same. This is because, as Reuters also reports, “if the bill is approved by the Senate, as planned, the Democratic-led House of Representatives should still discuss and vote on it, after the parliamentary session resumes at the end of September.” In short, Bitcoins will finance theinfrastructure bill, you just have to figure out how the bill will be amended to figure out who will pay the bill.