Tayler Holder denies cheating on Ray Sommer with Charli Jordan

Tayler Holder he is happily engaged with Charly Jordan, but the shadows on a possible relationship that began when he was still with Sommer Ray risk ruining his new relationship. For this reason the tiktoker has decided to publish a video on YouTube for deny once and for all the rumors:

I will only deal with the main points of the matter, because I do not want it to become something that is talked about in time. I just want to forget this story, move on and be happy with my life. I have never betrayed Sommer and I have never stopped following her. Sommer has blocked me on countless occasions due to the personal problems we were having. That said, whenever you block someone, the other doesn’t follow you.

For Tayler the clarification is fundamental for protect Charly Jordan and its report:

This situation is causing me a lot of problems with my relationship and is causing my current girlfriend… to feel a certain way and to get very attacked on the internet. I won’t let it slip, because I care a lot about her.

One of the key steps in his video is the explanation regarding his first meeting with Charly:

Nobody lied. That date was never a romantic date. That lunch was a business meeting for her and other businessmen and was eventually canceled. He asked me and some of my roommates we were with. Nobody wanted to come, so I was there. The paparazzi caught us there and it looked like we had a date.

Tayler admitted that he and Charly immediately tried some positive feelings that led him to go out with her again, but he also pointed out that initially that was not their intention. He reiterated that the first meeting it wasn’t a date.

The tiktoker concluded by begging Sommer Ray to stop casting shadows on him and Charli Jordan and inviting her to move forward. Then he reiterated that the two of them had never seen each other as friends and that they met twice at most.

On social media there are those who believe in the words of Tayler Holder and those who, on the other hand, think that his explanation is very convenient and not very concrete. The fact is, that the tiktoker asked his ex to end the conversation and continue each one on his own path peacefully. Will Sommer accept? Will the two make peace?













