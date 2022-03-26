Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters drummer, dies in Bogotá during tour of South America | People | Entertainment

Taylor Hawkins, American band drummer Foo Fighters He has died at the age of 50, as confirmed by a publication on the group’s official networks.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the message read. “His musical spirit and his infectious laugh will live with all of us forever.”

Hawkins, who was previously the percussion accompanist for singer Alanis Morissette, joined the Foo Fighters in 1997after the departure of drummer William Goldsmith.

The band is currently on tour in South America, and was preparing to perform at Bogota Colombia, a representative of the band told the magazine rolling stone. This March 25 they were going to be part of the Picnic Stereo Festival.

The intervention, which had been announced by the group in October 2021, was cancelled.

Days before, Hawkins had made news by being photographed with a young Paraguayan fan, also a drummer, who went to the hotel with his instrument, to play until he caught his attention and to be able to meet him after a strong storm canceled the Assumptionistthe largest music festival in Asunción, the capital of the country.

Since my daughter found out that the Foo Fighters were coming, she started a campaign to meet them. Today we took her drums to play in front of the Sheraton and look who came out at her call. 😍 Dreams come true. pic.twitter.com/VpE8dTDY5g — Julius (@Julius_GPC) March 23, 2022

After the founder and leader Dave Grohl, Hawkins was probably the most prominent member of the group, appearing alongside Grohl in interviews and catching a lot of camera on video.

He was also one of the interpreters of the recent comedy-horror film by the Foo Fighters, Studio 666, in which a demonic force takes hold of Grohl and forces him to kill.

Hawkins and the other musicians, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee, Chris Shiflett, and Nate Mendel, die one by one. The premise of this film was based on his work in the tenth studio album which they recorded in the San Fernando Valley, in Los Angeles. (AND)