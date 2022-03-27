Taylor Hawkins used opioids, marijuana and antidepressants: Prosecutor’s Office – Music and Books – Culture

Dave Grohl has buried two of his great friends; both died in tragic circumstances. Foo Fighters was his letter of salvation because after the suicide of Kurt Cobain, the lead singer of Nirvana, the band in which he was the drummer, he thought about retiring from music.

Tragedy mourns its way again and when the Foo Fighters they were celebrating their successful tenth studio album, titled Medicine at Midnight; in addition to the reunion with his fans on a concert tour with which stadiums and music festivals were going to explode after two years of pandemic, and even his foray into acting in the cinema with the premiere of a horror comedy, Terror in study 666, a story about the creative block of artists nuanced with a lot of gore and black humor.

On Friday night, March 25, Taylor Hawkins, the group’s drummer, was found dead in his room at the Casa Medina hotel in Bogotá. The authorities reported that the musician had felt severe chest pain, but when the medical services arrived and tried to revive him, it was too late.

(Also: The tragedy of Dave Grohl: he lost Kurt Cobain and now Taylor Hawkins)

Taylor was 50 years old. He had joined the Foo Fighters in 1997, after having been the drummer for Alanis Morissette. From the beginning, Dave and Taylor became very close: they were both drummers and vocalists, and shared a particular ‘heavy’ sense of humour.

Movie ‘Studio 666 Horror’, with the Foo Fighters.

In addition to Foo Fighters, Oliver Taylor Hawkins (Texas, 1972) had been playing in his own musical project for almost two decades, Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders, in which he acted as a singer. He toured with the group Coheed and Cambria and also formed Chevy Metal and Birds of Satan, to relax a bit with hard rock and some progressive rock touches. He was very happy to be part of the NHC group, along with Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney from Jane’s Addiction. He was considered one of the brightest drummers of his generation, an instrument he loved thanks to legends who inspired him like Phil Collins and Roger Taylor of Queen.

“I’ve always tried to do things outside of Foo Fighters (…) Dave is like that (referring to Grohl’s projects). As I get older, I care about those kinds of projects and sometimes I think I should have done a lot more when I was in my 20s.”, he told American Songwriter magazine.

“We live and die by the great sword of rock and roll. You’re getting something real: you’re getting blood, you’re getting guts, you’re getting human exchange, and we’re actually feeding off the audience and the emotion,” was one of the most powerful lines in an interview with Kerrang magazine, with the that Hawkins summed up what playing live meant to him, giving it all on stage.

Foo Fighters returned to Colombia after a vibrant concert in October 2019, in Bogotá, and another one in January 2015 that left a memorable image: the nearly 45,000 attendees at the El Campín stadium who chanted his name and held yellow, blue and red bombs, just the group came out on stage.

And it is that the connection with Colombia of the interpreters of great successes such as Everlong, Learn to Fly, The Pretender, Walk and Best of You, and winners of a dozen Grammy awards is enormous. It was Taylor, precisely, who in 2019 wore a Colombian National Team jersey – with his name marked on the back – during a presentation in Fresno (California). At that time he paid tribute to Freddie Mercury.

“We live and die by the great sword of rock and roll. You’re getting something real: you’re getting blood, you’re getting guts, you’re getting human exchange.”

Hawkins was married to Alison Hawkins and had three children: Oliver Shane, Annabelle, and Everleigh Hawkins. He did not use a cell phone and stood out for being simple and loving. The most recent demonstration of this was in Asunción (Paraguay), last week, where the musician came down from his room to see Emma, ​​a 9-year-old girl who played drums with impressive talent and energy, at the hotel door.

One of the dark episodes in the life of the late drummer – which many have linked to his death – was the heroin overdose he suffered in 2001, when he remained in a coma for two weeks. About that, he said that “it had been an accident.” “It was partying too much, because I’m not addicted,” he said in an interview with Beats 1 magazine.

The entertainment world is in mourning. Renowned musicians mourned Taylor’s death: Mick Jagger (Rolling Stones), Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), ex-Beatle Ringo Starr, Paul Stanley (Kiss), Alice Cooper, Lars Ulrich (Metallica), Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin) and Guns and Roses They reacted to the news. “God bless you, Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest in peace, my friend”, could be read in the Twitter messages. Coldplay learned the sad news during their presentation in Monterrey (Mexico) and dedicated a few words to it, as well as an emotional version of Everlong.

Foo Fighters announced that they are canceling the rest of their Latin American tour. Through their social networks they expressed the deep pain for the death of their member. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement on Twitter. “His musical spirit and his contagious laugh will live with all of us forever.” The Festival Estéreo Pícnic also mourned the death of the artist. “We are heartbroken, they were extremely difficult times and we will always be short of words to describe such a sudden farewell in what should have been one of the happiest moments of 2022.”



The first time Dave Grohl saw Taylor Hawkins, 26 years ago, he only managed to tell her: “Wow, you are my twin, or my spirit animal, or my best friend!” It had been only a few minutes since he had met him and he knew that he was an exceptional musician. “Then I called him up and said, ‘Hey, I’m looking for a drummer,’ he said right away, ‘You know I’m your guy.’” The anecdote that the founder of Foo Fighters told in a radio interview hurts even the soul today. Dave again has to face the death of a good friend, a great musician and an unforgettable human being.

CULTURE

With information from AFP

@CultureET

In other news