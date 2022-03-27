Taylor Hawkins was treated for ‘chest pain’ before he died

Taylor Hawkins, drummer for Foo Fighters, died at the age of 50 before a performance in Bogotá.

the legendary band Foo Fighters mourning the loss of one of their own. The members announced in a heartwarming social media post that its drummer Taylor Hawkins had died at the age of 50.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and contagious laugh will live with all of us forever.”

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect at this unimaginably difficult time,” the Dave Grohl-led group tweeted.

The drummer was reportedly found dead in his hotel room.

The unfortunate event occurred a few hours before the band took the stage at the Estéreo Picnic Festival in Bogotá, Colombia, since they were on tour in South America.

Foo Fighters have canceled the remaining dates of their South American tour.

There were no immediate details on how Hawkins died, however. It has been known that the drummer was treated for “chest pain” before he died.

“The Regulatory Center for Urgencies and Emergencies of the city received the report on a patient with chest pain in a hotel located to the north of the city”, detailed the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá in a statement.

They added that an ambulance had been sent to the hotel where the Seattle gang was staying, but upon arrival of relief personnel they found that a team from a health company was already on the scene.

Even so, a health professional attended the emergency and she “indicated that performed the respective resuscitation maneuvers; however, there was no response and the patient was declared deceased.”pointed out the bulletin.

The body was removed and began the investigations required for this type of case.

Foo Fighters was one of the headliners of the Estéreo Picnic, where their presentation was scheduled to close the first day of the festival, whose organizers reported the death of the drummer an hour before they went on stage.

Hawkins, 50, was one of the most visible figures in the gang alongside former Nirvana Dave Grohl. At concerts he used to leave the drums to sing rock classics like Under Pressure, by Queen and David Bowie, or Rock n ‘roll, by Led Zeppelin.

After learning of the death of the star of the drumsticks, the public that attended the first night of the Festival Estéreo Picnic burst into tears and lamented the death of the artist.

The platform to which the musical band was going to climb was converted into an altar where candles were lit as a sign of mourning.

This Saturday, followers of the artist convened a wake in front of the hotel where Hawkins died, born on February 17, 1972 in Fort Worth, in the state of Texas.

