Taylor Kitsch joins Chris Pratt in the Prime Video thriller

The new series, based on a Jack Carr novel, will be directed by Antoine Fuqua.

The star of Friday Night Lights And True Detective Taylor Kitsch signed with Prime Video for a major role in The Terminal List, the conspiratorial thriller with Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World) based on the successful novel of the same name written by Jack Carr.

The plot of The Terminal List

Adapted from David DiGilio (Strange Angel) and directed by the affirmed Antoine Fuqua (Southpaw: The ultimate challenge, The Equalizer: The Avenger), The Terminal List tells the story of James Reece (Pratt), a Navy SEAL whose entire platoon was ambushed during a high-risk covert mission. Returning home to his family with mixed memories of what happened and doubts about his responsibility, Reece soon discovers that dark forces are acting against him, endangering not only his life but also the lives of those he loves.

According to Deadline, Kitsch will play Ben Edwards, a former Navy SEAL and James’s best friend. Now a member of the CIA’s Ground Branch, Ben uses his access to intelligence and his knowledge of operations to help the protagonist carry out his revenge.

