Taylor Kitsch with Chris Pratt in The Terminal List • Universal Movies

Taylor Kitsch joined Chris Pratt in the cast of The Terminal List, thriller about to land on Amazon Prime Video.

The film will be based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr centered on James Reece, a Navy SEAL whose platoon is ambushed on a secret mission. When the soldier returns home, with mixed memories of the incident, he begins to wonder about his guilt, but when new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him and endangering both his life and that. of his loved ones.

In the movie Chris Pratt will have the role of the protagonist “James Reece“, while Taylor Kitsch according to The Hollywood Reporter will have that of the best friend “Ben Edwards“, A former SEAL who now works for the CIA.

Amazon Studios And Civic Center Media they are producing in association with MRC Television. The executive producers of The Terminal List they are the same Chris Pratt And Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions; Antoine Fuqua (who will direct the films) will produce with his own Fuqua Films; as well as Daniel Shattuck and the writer Jack Carr. Finally, in the script booth David DiGilio.

