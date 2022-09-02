Taylor Lautner Recounts How Hard It Was To Gain 30 Pounds Of Pure Muscle For ‘Twilight’

It has been 10 years since the premiere of the last film in the saga of Twilight, Dawn Part 2. The saga marked a before and after in the lives of its followers, but also in that of its main actors: Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner. The three of them made a name for themselves in the film industry thanks to their roles as Edward Cullen, Bella Swan and Jacob Black, respectively. However, the shooting process was somewhat rough, at least for Lautner, who has revealed to Yahoo! Entertainment the hardest moment he suffered to give life to Jacob Black, a corpulent young lycanthrope.

It is not something strange: many actors and actresses must undergo drastic changes in their physique in order to get fully into the role they are going to embody. A clear example in Spanish cinema would be Mario Casas, who had to lose many kilograms for the filming of Mathausen’s photographer, where he gave life to Francesc Boix, a Catalan photographer who portrayed the horror he experienced in the Nazi death camp. The same thing happened to Taylor Lautner in Twilight, but vice versa. The young man, at 16 years old, had to gain 15 kilograms of muscle mass to be Jacob.

Taylor Lautner as Jacob and Kristen Stewart as Bella in ‘Twilight’ Other sources

At 30 years old, the young man has revealed the hardest moment he experienced during the recording of the film. He has also revealed other details of his personal life, such as his other big hobby apart from acting. The American has said that his other great passion is cooking, with his marinated chicken and mashed cauliflower as his star dishes. “He says that everything I cook is good, but I think he only throws flowers at me,” he revealed to Yahoo! Entertainmentreferring to what his fiancée, Taylor Dome, says about him.

As a result of his confession about his culinary skills, the young man recounted during the interview that it was precisely the food that made his interpretation of Jacob in Twilight a nightmare”. And it is that to get fully into the role of Jacob, at only 16 years old, he had to achieve great muscles, which became a challenge and a nightmare. “I started at 16, weighing 130 pounds, and I had to put on 30 more pounds of pure muscle to keep my role,” he revealed.

Taylor Lautner remembers the “nightmare” he lived in Twilight as Jacob Black Europe Press

The truth is that Taylor was in charge of embodying Jacob, a young lycanthrope with great muscular mass and great appeal. The role brought him so many good things, but it also presented him with a challenge that was “an absolute dietary nightmare,” in that he based his diet on “raw sweet potatoes, turkey burgers, and protein shakes that were basically mud.” The young man recognizes now, ten years after the end of the saga, that the process was very hard. “I had to consume at least 5,000 calories a day to maintain the weight,” the young man recalled.

Gone is now that horrible diet that he had to maintain during his years as Jacob. Now the actor enjoys the food with his fiancée, who also loves to indulge his palate. “We are quite daring foodies, but I have a very strange peculiarity. I love sushi, I adore it, but when it comes to cooked fish… It seems strange to me. A cooked salmon has too much flavor for me and it is gets into my head, for me, I’ll keep the sushi”, sentenced in the interview.

Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black in ‘Breaking Dawn: Part 1’ Other sources

The actor has made international media headlines in recent weeks for his remarks following his engagement to Taylor Dome. In The Kelly Clarkon Show, the interpreter revealed one of the strangest anecdotes that will occur after the link with his fiancée. And it is that the couple shares a name, and very soon they will also share the surname. “We already share a name, it will be extra complicated. Her name is Taylor. We will literally be the same person,” assured the actor before the attentive gaze of the presenter. An anecdote of the funniest thing that was ‘the talk’ among his fans.

