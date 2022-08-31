Taylor Lautner remembers the “nightmare” he lived in Twilight as Jacob Black

MADRID, 31 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

Taylor Lautnerthe actor who embodied the werewolf tire Jacob Black in the Twilight Saga has revealed the strict diet he followed to embody his character in the movies. And she has confessed that her experience in the saga that she starred in with Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart “it was a nightmare.”

And this has been confirmed in a recent interview with Yahoo. The actor, who had only 16 years old when he shot the first film in 2008, with Catherine Hardwicke behind the scenes, he explained he had to win 35 pounds of pure muscle – almost 15 kilos – to maintain the role, and eat 5,000 calories to support this new weight, which was neither easy nor pleasant.

“For this little part I did when I started at 16, I weighed 140 pounds and had to put on 30 pounds of muscle to keep my character. It was a complete dietary nightmare: raw potatoes, turkey burgers, and shakes.” of protein that were basically sludge,” Lautner recalled about his severe eating routine. “It was tough. I had to gobble down at least 5,000 calories a day to sustain the weight I was at.”he added.

However, what the actor has not revealed if to carry out this arduous transformation She was helped by the study by a personal trainer and a dietician to supervise her. And although this process did not like Lautner at all, he is not the only interpreter who has been subjected to him to embody his characters both on the big and small screen.





In fact, pattinson himselfwho also had to gain weight years later to star in The Batman, even joked previously about how difficult it was for him compete with the abs that his co-star sported in every installment of Twilight. Based on the successful literary saga of Stephanie Mayerthe first film of the saga was released in 2008 and became a box office success, raising more than 400 million dollars worldwide.

Later, they arrived New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), and Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012). In addition to Pattinson and Stewart, the cast also featured Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, Nikki Reed, Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone, Kellan Lutz, and Anna Kendrick. With its five films, the franchise grossed more than $3.3 billion at the box office.