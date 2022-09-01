Taylor Lautner reveals his harsh diet for Twilight: ‘It was a nightmare’

twilight It is one of the most hated sagas in the industry (which almost includes Taylor Swift) but it has undeniably made celluloid history. Already few viewers remain who have not heard of the series of films that adapt the pages of Stephenie Meyer. Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner would sign interpretations that would accompany them for the rest of their lives. The first two have made a thousand and one statements about Twilight over the years, since in the interviews related to their new projects there is always some question about those works. Lautner is a bit more missingbut recently he has not gotten rid of that burning either and has explained how his diet was to become Jacob.

Becoming Jacob was not an easy process

The artist has confessed yahoo that it was not easy to show off those powerful muscles that characterize the character. When Lautner started in the saga he was 16 years old and weighed 63kg. But if he wanted to continue with the character, the actor was required to gain 15kg of muscle mass, an incredible amount that is a challenge for anyone in the world. “For this small role that I did when I was starting out at 16, I weighed 140 pounds and had to gain 30 pounds of muscle to keep the role.“, explains the actor. “It was an absolute nightmare as far as the diet is concerned, eating raw sweet potatoes, turkey burgers and protein shakes that were essentially mud.” Then the actor was in spectacular physical form, but of course sud ink.

He is not the first to say that these types of diets are very hard, since Will Poulter himself, who plays Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy 3I absolutely did not recommend undergoing these types of massive muscle growth processes, because they are truly insane. “That was tough. I had to consume at least 5,000 calories a day to maintain the weight I was at.”adds Lautner. 5,000 calories a day is a lot, a massive intake of food combined with all kinds of shakes, adding to this maintenance by performing hard workouts in the gym.