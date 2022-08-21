Taylor Lautner says his fiancée, Taylor Dome, will be named after him after their wedding

Taylor Lautner is one of the most acclaimed actors by the public. The young man, 30, rose to world fame thanks to his role in the saga Twilight, where he played the role of Jacob Black, a werewolf who fought for the love of Bella, a human in love with a vampire, Edward. That is why Lautner is one of the most successful and followed actors on social networks, where his unconditional fans still remember his time in the saga. Her partner, Taylor Dome, is her unconditional support, and he got engaged to her at the end of last year. Now the actor has revealed a curious fact about his future link.

Lautner isn’t the only actor whom Twilight gave a lot of joy. The media hurricane caused by the saga also catapulted Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart to the top of the world of cinema. Both also became true stars internationally. We have been able to see Lautner again in No Exitin Abduction or in chasing a dreamthree top-grossing movies.

The three protagonists of the ‘Twilight’ saga, Taylor Lautner, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, intervene during a gala of the MTV Movie Awards Own

In his last appearance on television, specifically in The Kelly Clarkon Show, the renowned actor has released one of the strangest anecdotes that will occur after the link with his fiancée. And it is that the couple shares a name, and very soon they will also share the surname. “We already share a name, it will be extra complicated. Her name is Taylor. We will literally be the same person,” assured the actor before the attentive gaze of the presenter. “I am a narcissist,” she sentenced, to take the iron out of this abnormal situation.

The truth is that it must be very difficult to differentiate when someone calls one or the other. the actor of The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl He also explained what method they use to differentiate themselves when someone addresses them. “Normally, they call me ‘Taylor’ and her ‘Tay’, although there are many others who call us ‘Tay boy’ and ‘Tay girl'”, said the young man, laughing, showing everyone the great sense of mood you have

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome will assume the same first and last name Other sources

The young man also took the opportunity to reveal how the marriage proposal was. “Tay is amazing. It’s one of the things I love about her. She told me that she didn’t want anything special, that it’s okay if the proposal was in the kitchen because I love to cook and I usually make dinner for the two of us.” “, explained Lautner, while showing how in love he is with his future wife. “So I asked her to marry me in the kitchen, but I did it in a big way. I filled the kitchen with flowers and I asked her to marry me there,” reveals the young man, who will always remember this moment as one of the most special in his life.

Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome announced their engagement at the end of last November. After three years of relationship, both decided to put the finishing touch to their love and shared the happy news through their social networks. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” the actor said. In their relationship there is no lack of romance, and they are very happy together. Now they will go one step further and they will do it by sharing even his name.

read also