Taylor Lautner says his fiancee will be named after him: “I’m a narcissist”

Taylor Lautner gained worldwide fame thanks to his role in the ‘Twilight’ saga where other actors such as Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart also became true international stars. That is why Lautner is one of the most successful and followed performers on social networks where his millions of fans follow each of his steps daily. And of course, those of his partner Taylor Dome with whom he got engaged at the end of last year.

In his last appearance on television, Taylor Lautner has released one of the strangest anecdotes that will occur as soon as he and his girlfriend say ‘yes, I do’. And it is that the couple shares a name, and very soon also a surname. “We already share a name, it will be extra complicated. Her name is Taylor. We are literally going to be the same person.”, says the actor during his participation in the program ‘The Kelly Clarkon Show’. “I’m a narcissist,” he adds with a laugh to downplay this atypical situation.

The also actor of ‘The Batman’ explains what is the method they use to differentiate between them. “Normally they call me ‘Taylor’ and her ‘Tay’, although there are many others who call us ‘Tay boy’ and ‘Tay girl’”, he affirms without leaving behind his great sense of humor.

The marriage proposal

“Tay is amazing. It’s one of the things I love about her. She told me that she didn’t want anything special, that it was okay if the marriage proposal was in the kitchen because I love to cook and I usually make dinner for the two of us, ”says Lautner as he praises the future. his wife. “So I proposed in the kitchen, but I did it in a big way. I filled the kitchen with flowers and asked her to marry me there.”remember about one of the most special moments of their relationship.