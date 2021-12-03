Tech
Taylor Mega, shopping in the center of Milan is a disappointment
The influencer does not get overwhelmed by the frenzy of Christmas shopping and leaves the shop empty-handed
She had chosen a sober and elegant loook for shopping downtown: Taylor wore a classic black coat (which hides a black leather miniskirt and a red top) and high-heeled ankle boots. Entering the boutique she threw her eye here and there, without anything being able to really spark her interest. Disappointed by the unsuccessful session, she left the shop and was brought home.
You may also be interested in: