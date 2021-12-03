Tech

Taylor Mega, shopping in the center of Milan is a disappointment

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 36 2 minutes read





She had chosen a sober and elegant loook for shopping downtown: Taylor wore a classic black coat (which hides a black leather miniskirt and a red top) and high-heeled ankle boots. Entering the boutique she threw her eye here and there, without anything being able to really spark her interest. Disappointed by the unsuccessful session, she left the shop and was brought home.

You may also be interested in:

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 36 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

TIM One Number: service is coming to have the same number on Galaxy Watch 4 and other smartwatches – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

2 weeks ago

Here’s what’s wrong with the Report investigation

4 weeks ago

Xbox One and Series X | S, 76 new backwards compatible games arrive: Max Payne, Binary Domain

2 weeks ago

Telegram becomes paid, but only in this case

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button