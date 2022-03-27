Taylor Sheridan just bought a quarter of a million acres in Texas. What is the net worth of the creators of ‘Yellowstone’?

TL;RD:

Taylor Sheridan was a struggling actor for years before becoming one of the most in-demand writers and directors in the industry.

the yellow stone The creator just made a very large and very real group purchase with Four Sixes Ranch.

What is Sheridan’s net worth? It’s a bit complicated to understand.

Taylor Sheridan has been making some big money moves in recent years. the yellow stone The creator signed a nine-figure deal with Paramount Global (formerly Viacom CBS) in early 2020 to bring a series of series to streamer Paramount+.

A year later, he renewed the deal for even more cash. He then led a group of investors that had just purchased one of the largest ranches in West Texas: the Four Sixes. Now that her purchase of that quarter million acre has officially closed, fans are wondering: what is Taylor Sheridan’s net worth?

Taylor Sheridan was a struggling actor for years.

Before he created yellow stoneSheridan was a struggling Hollywood actor teaching acting classes to make ends meet, and that’s how he met his wife, Nicole. His most notable role was that of MP David Hale in Sons of Anarchy. But his salary barely allowed him to make ends meet. So Sheridan stopped acting and switched to writing and directing.

Sheridan immediately found her niche and put her Hollywood connections to good use, and it quickly paid off. Her first screenplay was for the thriller directed by Emily Blunt. Hitman. he went with it Against all odds, starring Jeff Bridges. And that earned Sheridan an Oscar nomination.

“At the time it was like ‘let’s make enough to pay the mortgage, rent or food.’ We were literally starving,” Nicole Sheridan told Cowgirl magazine. “That’s when Taylor started writing, and two years later we were at the Oscars…I still can’t believe it.”

The creator of ‘Yellowstone’ just bought over a quarter of a million acres with the Four Sixes ranch

Fast forward just a few years later and Sheridan is one of the most powerful players in Hollywood. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the success of yellow stone led to a nine-figure deal in 2020.

A year later, the yellow stone The creator signed a second blanket deal that extended the original deal an additional five years, through 2028. That deal was also estimated at nine figures, but exact numbers are unknown.

Not long after, the iconic Four Sixes Ranch went up for sale for the first time in 150 years. And Sheridan led an investment group to make the purchase.

“Recently appeared on the hit show yellow stone, the ranch was purchased in its entirety and will continue to represent the icon that it is in the ranching community,” said Don Bell, owner and broker of Brazos River Land, in a statement, according to The Real Deal. “History is always being made around this unique ranch and this purchase was no different.”

The property was originally listed for sale for $341 million, but the final sale price was not disclosed. 6666 is one of the largest ranches in Texas, covering more than 266,000 acres in four counties.

What is Taylor Sheridan’s net worth?

As for how much Sheridan is worth personally, that can be a bit tricky to figure out. The Cinemaholic estimates that the yellow stone creator has a net worth of $10 million. But that was before closing the sale of the Four Sixes.

Sheridan doesn’t own that ranch alone. But he does own other properties in Texas. Like his family’s current home, the 600-acre Bosque Ranch on the Brazos River. On that property, the Sheridans breed dozens of horses that compete in the bridle-and-cut sports. It was also a filming location for 1883.

Sheridan also has a nice income from her deal with Paramount Global. At this point, that $10 million net worth is probably a low estimate.

yellow stone season 5 premieres this summer on the Paramount Network.

