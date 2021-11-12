Taylor Swift – 22: Audio, Lyrics & Translation by Red (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift published Red (Taylor’s Version) and one of the songs she re-recorded is 22. This song is dedicated to her friends, at that time they were almost all single (apart from Selena Gomez who was dating Justin Bieber) and spent a lot of time together; in fact, in the secret message of the song in Red’s lyric book there were the names: Ashley, Dianna, Claire and Selena, or Ashley Avignon, a stylist, Dianna Agron, which at that time he played Quinn in Glee, Claire Kislinger, a jewelry designer (who also designed the ring that Tay wears on the cover of Red: Taylor’s Version) and obviously, Selena Gomez.

Taylor celebrated her 22nd birthday with this group of friends and dedicated this song to the evenings they spent together in Los Angeles; in an interview he confessed that the age of 22 had been the best year of his life up to that moment. Many of her friends also appeared in the song’s official video.

The original version of Red consists of 16 songs in the standard version, which become 22 with those contained in the deluxe. While in Red (Taylor’s Version) there are 8 previously unreleased songs from Taylor Swift’s archives, including the infamous 10-minute version of All Too Well and a new duet with Ed Sheeran.

Audio of 22 by Taylor Swift:

Taylor Swift’s 22 lyrics:

[Verse 1]

It feels like a perfect night

To dress up like hipsters

And make fun of our exes, uh-uh, uh-uh

It feels like a perfect night

For breakfast at midnight

To fall in love with strangers, uh-uh, uh-uh

[Pre-Chorus]

Yeah

We’re happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time

It’s miserable and magical, oh, yeah

Tonight’s the night when we forget about the deadlines

It’s time, oh-oh

[Chorus]

I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22

Everything will be alright if you keep me next to you

You don’t know about me, but I’ll bet you want to

Everything will be alright if we just keep dancing like we’re

22, 22

[Verse 2]

It seems like one of those nights

This place is too crowded

Too many cool kids, uh-uh, uh-uh

(Who’s Taylor Swift, anyway? Ew)

It seems like one of those nights

We ditch the whole scene

And end up dreaming

Instead of sleeping

[Pre-Chorus]

Yeah

We’re happy, free, confused, and lonely in the best way

It’s miserable and magical, oh, yeah

Tonight’s the night when we forget about the heartbreaks

It’s time, oh-oh

[Chorus]

(Hey!)

I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22

Everything will be alright (Ooh) if you keep me next to you

You don’t know about me, but I’ll bet you want to

Everything will be alright if (Alright)

We just keep dancing like we’re 22 (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

22 (I don’t know about you)

22, 22

[Bridge]

It feels like one of those nights

We ditch the whole scene

It feels like one of those nights

We won’t be sleeping

It feels like one of those nights

You look like bad news

I gotta have you

I gotta have you

Ooh, ooh, yeah

Taylor Swift translation of 22:

[Verse 1]

It seems to be the perfect evening

to dress like a hipster

and make fun of our exes, uh-uh, uh-uh

It seems to be the perfect evening

to have breakfast at midnight

to fall in love with strangers, uh-uh, uh-uh

[Pre-Chorus]

Yeah

We are happy, free, confused, and alone at the same time

It’s terrible and magical oh, yeah

Tonight is the night we forget the deadline

it’s time, oh-oh

[Chorus]

I don’t know about you, but I feel like I’m 22

Everything will be fine if you keep me by your side

You don’t know me, but I bet you would

It will be okay if we keep dancing as if we had

22, 22 years old

[Verse 2]

It seems to be one of those nights

where this place is too crowded

too many cool guys, uh-uh, uh-uh

(But then who is this Taylor Swift?

It seems to be one of those nights

That we leave the premises

and we end up dreaming

instead of sleeping

[Pre-Chorus]

Yeah

We are happy, free, confused, and alone at the same time

It’s terrible and magical oh, yeah

Tonight is the night we forget the deadlines

it’s time, oh-oh

[Chorus]

I don’t know about you, but I feel like I’m 22

Everything will be fine if you keep me by your side

You don’t know me, but I bet you would

It will be okay if we keep dancing as if we had

22, 22 years old

[Bridge]

It seems to be one of those nights

That we leave the premises

It seems to be one of those nights

In which we will not sleep

It seems to be one of those nights

That you seem to bring bad news

I gotta have you

I gotta have you

Ooh, ooh, yeah