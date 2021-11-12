Taylor Swift – 22: Audio, Lyrics & Translation by Red (Taylor’s Version)
Taylor Swift published Red (Taylor’s Version) and one of the songs she re-recorded is 22. This song is dedicated to her friends, at that time they were almost all single (apart from Selena Gomez who was dating Justin Bieber) and spent a lot of time together; in fact, in the secret message of the song in Red’s lyric book there were the names: Ashley, Dianna, Claire and Selena, or Ashley Avignon, a stylist, Dianna Agron, which at that time he played Quinn in Glee, Claire Kislinger, a jewelry designer (who also designed the ring that Tay wears on the cover of Red: Taylor’s Version) and obviously, Selena Gomez.
Taylor celebrated her 22nd birthday with this group of friends and dedicated this song to the evenings they spent together in Los Angeles; in an interview he confessed that the age of 22 had been the best year of his life up to that moment. Many of her friends also appeared in the song’s official video.
Find out HERE all the songs of Red (Taylor’s Version)!
The original version of Red consists of 16 songs in the standard version, which become 22 with those contained in the deluxe. While in Red (Taylor’s Version) there are 8 previously unreleased songs from Taylor Swift’s archives, including the infamous 10-minute version of All Too Well and a new duet with Ed Sheeran.
Audio of 22 by Taylor Swift:
Taylor Swift’s 22 lyrics:
[Verse 1]
It feels like a perfect night
To dress up like hipsters
And make fun of our exes, uh-uh, uh-uh
It feels like a perfect night
For breakfast at midnight
To fall in love with strangers, uh-uh, uh-uh
[Pre-Chorus]
Yeah
We’re happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time
It’s miserable and magical, oh, yeah
Tonight’s the night when we forget about the deadlines
It’s time, oh-oh
[Chorus]
I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22
Everything will be alright if you keep me next to you
You don’t know about me, but I’ll bet you want to
Everything will be alright if we just keep dancing like we’re
22, 22
[Verse 2]
It seems like one of those nights
This place is too crowded
Too many cool kids, uh-uh, uh-uh
(Who’s Taylor Swift, anyway? Ew)
It seems like one of those nights
We ditch the whole scene
And end up dreaming
Instead of sleeping
[Pre-Chorus]
Yeah
We’re happy, free, confused, and lonely in the best way
It’s miserable and magical, oh, yeah
Tonight’s the night when we forget about the heartbreaks
It’s time, oh-oh
[Chorus]
(Hey!)
I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22
Everything will be alright (Ooh) if you keep me next to you
You don’t know about me, but I’ll bet you want to
Everything will be alright if (Alright)
We just keep dancing like we’re 22 (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
22 (I don’t know about you)
22, 22
[Bridge]
It feels like one of those nights
We ditch the whole scene
It feels like one of those nights
We won’t be sleeping
It feels like one of those nights
You look like bad news
I gotta have you
I gotta have you
Ooh, ooh, yeah
Taylor Swift translation of 22:
[Verse 1]
It seems to be the perfect evening
to dress like a hipster
and make fun of our exes, uh-uh, uh-uh
It seems to be the perfect evening
to have breakfast at midnight
to fall in love with strangers, uh-uh, uh-uh
[Pre-Chorus]
Yeah
We are happy, free, confused, and alone at the same time
It’s terrible and magical oh, yeah
Tonight is the night we forget the deadline
it’s time, oh-oh
[Chorus]
I don’t know about you, but I feel like I’m 22
Everything will be fine if you keep me by your side
You don’t know me, but I bet you would
It will be okay if we keep dancing as if we had
22, 22 years old
[Verse 2]
It seems to be one of those nights
where this place is too crowded
too many cool guys, uh-uh, uh-uh
(But then who is this Taylor Swift?
It seems to be one of those nights
That we leave the premises
and we end up dreaming
instead of sleeping
[Pre-Chorus]
Yeah
We are happy, free, confused, and alone at the same time
It’s terrible and magical oh, yeah
Tonight is the night we forget the deadlines
it’s time, oh-oh
[Chorus]
I don’t know about you, but I feel like I’m 22
Everything will be fine if you keep me by your side
You don’t know me, but I bet you would
It will be okay if we keep dancing as if we had
22, 22 years old
[Bridge]
It seems to be one of those nights
That we leave the premises
It seems to be one of those nights
In which we will not sleep
It seems to be one of those nights
That you seem to bring bad news
I gotta have you
I gotta have you
Ooh, ooh, yeah