Taylor Swift accused of plagiarism for the booklet of her album Lover

A Tennessee court will examine Teresa La Dart’s complaint, filed on August 23, which presents Taylor Swift as the infringer of the self-published collection love, mixing ” poems, anecdotes and photos “. She accuses the creative team of the singer with millions of albums sold of having read her book before copying ” its tone and shape “.

Available since January 2010 and sold, in particular, on Amazon, Lover, by Teresa La Dart, is described as a work of poetry dedicated to the late father of the author, but also to her mother. ” As you immerse yourself in these words, to live through my poetry for a while, I hope you will realize that self-love equals true love, and that is God’s will. “, indicates the summary of the work on the site of ecommerce.

The reproaches addressed to Swift through the complaint are rather vague, since La Dart considers that the booklet accompanying the album Loverreleased in 2019, is a “ recollection of past years, combining written and pictorial elements », just like his own work.

La Dart adds that the nature of the images published as well as the range of colors used contribute just as much to the plagiarism of his work…

The defense of La Dart, questioned by pitchforkinsists that the two works must be scrupulously “ compared before drawing any conclusion on the merits of his client’s complaint. From the side of Swift, no comment has been made at this time.

Taylor Swift has already been the subject of a complaint for plagiarism, but directed to one of her most famous songs, “Shake It Off”. Songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler say the latter borrows too many elements from their own song “Playas Gon’ Play,” performed by the band 3LW.

Already examined in 2017 and then closed without further action, the complaint was the subject of a new appeal procedure recently. In her deposition, Swift swore she didn’t know the song, and had never heard it before the proceedings.

Infringement complaints against well-known artists are not uncommon in the United States: the cases of The Weeknd and Frank Ocean, for example. Generally, these complaints are dismissed for lack of evidence, or settled out of court.