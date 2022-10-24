Taylor Swift achieves Apple Music and Spotify streaming record for her album Midnights

Millions of fans have been waiting impatiently for this moment for several months, it’s now official, Taylor Swift’s album Midnights has been available since October 21 on all streaming platforms. Given the enthusiasm around the album, it was interesting to see if the statistics on the two biggest streaming services (Apple Music and Spotify) were going to be positive. Obviously, this is the case, Taylor Swift was a hit!

A resounding success

In their social media communications, Spotify and Apple Music services announced that Taylor Swift’s latest album “Midnights” had achieved stream records. Many subscribers listened to one or more songs from the album, some discovered the new titles via playlists, highlighting the album on the homepage or simply from a manual search.

On the side of Apple Music, the headed streaming service indicated that “Midnights” had reached a milestone that no artist had reached, that of the biggest album release in spatial audio since the launch of the functionality on the application.

In addition, Taylor Swift is also proud to learn that her album was the most popular of all pop albums within the first 24 hours of uploading to Apple Music.

At Spotify, same story!

The statistics have literally exploded a few hours after the availability of the album “Midnights”, the traffic was so heavy that Spotify’s servers did not hold in the face of the influx of readings of the pieces of the album.

Add to that the massive downloads for offline listening and it culminates in a chaotic morning for Spotify.

The Swedish streaming service announced that Taylor Swift had been the artist the most listened to over a day since the creation of Spotify. The management of the service was particularly surprised to see such a performance, a feat that an artist has never achieved so far, even the most popular with teenagers like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez or Billie Eilish.

The new album “Midnights” is available for legal download on the iTunes Store for 14,99€. You can also find the album on Apple Music, it is available in Audio Spatial, Dolby Atmos and Lossless.

On October 21st, #Midnights broke the record for the biggest pop album of all time on Apple Music by first-day streams. Congratulations @taylorswift13! pic.twitter.com/LdQ000CrVn — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) October 22, 2022

And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. Congratulations, @taylorswift13 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/FpHfhrkqWL —Spotify (@Spotify) October 21, 2022

