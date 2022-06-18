Taylor Swift and Alexandra Lamy have adopted it: this androgynous look that they bring up to date

The 90’s men’s jacket has certainly not finished being talked about among the stars. Taylor Swift and Alexandra Lamy updated this must-have on June 11 in New York.

There are essential pieces in the field of fashion which are safe bets. Sure values ​​since many stars adopt it again and again over time. When we talk about essential pieces in the women’s wardrobethe 90’s men’s jacket is at the top of the list. Stars like Alexandra Lamy and even Taylor Swift put this piece on display.

Moreover, on June 11, Taylor Swift32 years old, has rehabilitated the 90’s men’s jacket during the Tribeca Film Festival, At New York. Remember that the star is not the type to choose without thinking incredible fashion trends. By the way, we know Taylor Swift as being a “Soft Fashionista” who likes to appropriate the kind of fashion he likes. During the Tribeca Film Festival, the singer willingly demonstrated his style. The 32-year-old star had attended a question-and-answer session to Beacon Theater At New York.

Taylor Swift: the singer adopts an effective and very trendy style

On Taylor Swift, the suit jacket simply stood out by being both effective, accessible, but above all very trendy. Note that this vest had been taken by storm by the fairer sex in the 90’s. This beforebeing cheesy in the 2000s. Fortunately for this piece of choice, many stars rehabilitate little by little his honor like Kendall Jenner, Carla Bruni or even Cornelia Jakobs. By adding Taylor Swift in this list, it is expected that this piece arouses the enthusiasm of the fans again of fashion.