Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny triumph at the MTV Video Music Awards

Taylor Swift decided to re-record her first six albums in order to control the rights herself, facing the music industry. BENNETT RAGLIN / AFP

After two editions, in 2020 and 2021, disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, folk pop singer Taylor Swift won Video of the Year at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday August 28 for her song river (ten minutes) All Too Well. She, along with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, ignited the 2022 edition, which took place at the Prudential Center in Newark.

Pop and folk megastar Taylor Swift turned heads on the Prudential Center red carpet wearing a very airy dress. “I’m so proud of what we’ve done”launched the 32-year-old singer who decided to re-record her first six albums in order to control the rights herself, facing the music industry. “We couldn’t have made this short if it wasn’t for you, the fans”, launched the multimillionaire to tens of millions of subscribers on social networks. She took the opportunity to announce the release on October 21 of her next album: Midnights.

Be a star without changing culture or language

Bad Bunny was not present at the Prudential Center, he was performing at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York. Wearing a pink satin suit and white sunglasses, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny, 28, spoke in Spanish via video for “thank New York” and sing his hit Tweety Me Preguntowhich has been echoing for months in the streets of the cultural and economic megalopolis of the United States.

“I always thought that I could be one of the biggest stars on the planet without changing culture or language (…). I’m Benito Antonio Martinez from Puerto Rico to the whole world! »exclaimed the rapper.

Another pop star of the year, Harry Styles also accepted his award, for the best album of the year (Harry’s House), remotely by video, before returning to his concert at the legendary Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

New York hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj also had a triumph on stage, before the Red Hot Chili Peppers also won an award, titled Global Icon, for their long career and paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of the group Foo Fighters, who died in March.

