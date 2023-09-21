Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s loving, longtime friendship — from hanging out with Gigi Hadid and her squad, including Haim, to the Eraz songstress’ professional collaboration with Ryan Reynolds

The idea that real besties never take photos together couldn’t be more true for Hollywood veterans and longtime friends, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift with friends including Karlie Kloss. Photo: @taylorswift/Instagram

Despite having an unbreakable bond, these two women are extremely private about their personal lives – and that extends to their friendship. The couple has consistently shielded their meetings from the media, but occasionally the paparazzi manage to catch them at the right time and place.

Last weekend, superstar blondes were spotted A night out in a private club Zero Bond in New York City. The rare sighting took the internet by storm, with fans going crazy over their signature style and confirmation of their long-standing friendship. Lively wore a denim jacket with a colorful tweed skirt and Chanel bag, while Swift wore a classic black cardigan and pleated miniskirt.
Blake Lively and Taylor Swift hugging a koala in Australia. Photo: @taylorswift/Instagram

Here’s how they stayed true friends through it all.

Supportive fans of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift have been friends since 2015. Photo: @blakelively/Instagram

According to People, the 33-year-old singer and the 36-year-old actress first met each other in 2015, when Lively referenced Swift’s song “Bad Blood” in the caption of a L’Oréal campaign.

gossip Girl The star is a longtime Swiftie and continued to show her support for the “anti-hero” songstress for years, even before they became friends. In her first public interaction, Lively wrote on Instagram: “I love my Canadian family almost as much as I love Taylor Lively. I mean Swift. Ok, Good, We can hyphenate our last names. XO Blake Swift-Lively 4eva.”

She and her husband Ryan Reynolds have since attended several of Swift’s concerts. In a “73 Questions” interview on Vogue’s YouTube channel, Swift said she wished she could “raid” Lively’s fashionable wardrobe.

bestie holidays

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively in Australia. Photo: @taylorswift/Instagram

In 2015, the two A-listers took their friendship to the next level by traveling to Queensland, Australia, where they hugged koalas, visited Warner Bros. Movie World theme park and literally jumped with joy, as seen in the photos. Could.

working together

Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds are endorsing Aviation Gin. Photo: @taylorswift/Instagram
Blake Lively and Taylor Swift are close. Photo: Instagram

But how did the two parties work with each other and help each other? Swift turned to Lively for help with her music video for “I Bet You Think About Me”. “Finally I get to work with the talented, brave and extremely funny @blakelively for the first time in her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast and a little hell,” Swift captioned an announcement on Instagram.

According to NME, Reynolds has also shown his admiration for the songwriter, using one of Swift’s re-records of “Love Story” for an advertisement for Match.com through his production company Maximum Effort. dead pool The star also made a cameo on Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video, and she returned the favor with a post promoting Reynolds Aviation Gin at a party.

walking with kids

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are millionaires like Taylor Swift. Photo: @blakelively/Instagram

Swift spends a lot of time with Lively and Reynolds’ children – all four of them. From using her daughter James’ voice in “Gorgeous” and naming one of her songs “Daughter” after her third child, Swift has celebrated her best friends’ little ones through her award-winning music. Have shown your love towards.

Blake Lively, Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds at a Christmas event. Photo: @taylorswift/Instagram
In May, during their Philadelphia show As part of The Eras Tour, Swift shared: “There are some characters (in the song ‘Daughter’) that I actually, fun fact, are named after real people in my life that I love more than anything ,” They said. “And their names are James, Inez, and Betty.”

parties and outings

When Taylor Swift and Blake Lively get together, it always seems to be a good time. Photo: @taylorswift/Instagram

Being part of Swift’s squad means Lively and Reynolds have exclusive access to her high-profile events and parties. The trio have been spotted celebrating the Fourth of July together (along with Swift’s then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston), attending Swift’s 30th birthday party, and going out to dinner on the town.

“It” Girl Squad

Taylor Swift and her squad. Photo: @taylorswift/Instagram
gigi hadid One of them happens to be, as are all three Haim sisters: Alana, Danielle and Este, as seen in an outing in April following Swift’s shock split from Joe Alwyn.

