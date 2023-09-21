Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s loving, longtime friendship — from hanging out with Gigi Hadid and her squad, including Haim, to the Eraz songstress’ professional collaboration with Ryan Reynolds

The idea that real besties never take photos together couldn’t be more true for Hollywood veterans and longtime friends, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively.
Despite having an unbreakable bond, these two women are extremely private about their personal lives – and that extends to their friendship. The couple has consistently shielded their meetings from the media, but occasionally the paparazzi manage to catch them at the right time and place.
Here’s how they stayed true friends through it all.
Supportive fans of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
According to People, the 33-year-old singer and the 36-year-old actress first met each other in 2015, when Lively referenced Swift’s song “Bad Blood” in the caption of a L’Oréal campaign.
gossip Girl The star is a longtime Swiftie and continued to show her support for the “anti-hero” songstress for years, even before they became friends. In her first public interaction, Lively wrote on Instagram: “I love my Canadian family almost as much as I love Taylor Lively. I mean Swift. Ok, Good, We can hyphenate our last names. XO Blake Swift-Lively 4eva.”
She and her husband Ryan Reynolds have since attended several of Swift’s concerts. In a “73 Questions” interview on Vogue’s YouTube channel, Swift said she wished she could “raid” Lively’s fashionable wardrobe.
bestie holidays
In 2015, the two A-listers took their friendship to the next level by traveling to Queensland, Australia, where they hugged koalas, visited Warner Bros. Movie World theme park and literally jumped with joy, as seen in the photos. Could.
working together
But how did the two parties work with each other and help each other? Swift turned to Lively for help with her music video for “I Bet You Think About Me”. “Finally I get to work with the talented, brave and extremely funny @blakelively for the first time in her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast and a little hell,” Swift captioned an announcement on Instagram.
According to NME, Reynolds has also shown his admiration for the songwriter, using one of Swift’s re-records of “Love Story” for an advertisement for Match.com through his production company Maximum Effort. dead pool The star also made a cameo on Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video, and she returned the favor with a post promoting Reynolds Aviation Gin at a party.
walking with kids
Swift spends a lot of time with Lively and Reynolds’ children – all four of them. From using her daughter James’ voice in “Gorgeous” and naming one of her songs “Daughter” after her third child, Swift has celebrated her best friends’ little ones through her award-winning music. Have shown your love towards.
parties and outings
Being part of Swift’s squad means Lively and Reynolds have exclusive access to her high-profile events and parties. The trio have been spotted celebrating the Fourth of July together (along with Swift’s then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston), attending Swift’s 30th birthday party, and going out to dinner on the town.