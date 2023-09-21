Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s loving, longtime friendship — from hanging out with Gigi Hadid and her squad, including Haim, to the Eraz songstress’ professional collaboration with Ryan Reynolds

The idea that real besties never take photos together couldn’t be more true for Hollywood veterans and longtime friends, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift with friends including Karlie Kloss. Photo: @taylorswift/Instagram

Despite having an unbreakable bond, these two women are extremely private about their personal lives – and that extends to their friendship. The couple has consistently shielded their meetings from the media, but occasionally the paparazzi manage to catch them at the right time and place.

Last weekend, superstar blondes were spotted A night out in a private club Zero Bond in New York City. The rare sighting took the internet by storm, with fans going crazy over their signature style and confirmation of their long-standing friendship. Lively wore a denim jacket with a colorful tweed skirt and Chanel bag, while Swift wore a classic black cardigan and pleated miniskirt.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift hugging a koala in Australia. Photo: @taylorswift/Instagram

Here’s how they stayed true friends through it all.

Supportive fans of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift have been friends since 2015. Photo: @blakelively/Instagram

According to People, the 33-year-old singer and the 36-year-old actress first met each other in 2015, when Lively referenced Swift’s song “Bad Blood” in the caption of a L’Oréal campaign.

gossip Girl The star is a longtime Swiftie and continued to show her support for the “anti-hero” songstress for years, even before they became friends. In her first public interaction, Lively wrote on Instagram: “I love my Canadian family almost as much as I love Taylor Lively. I mean Swift. Ok, Good, We can hyphenate our last names. XO Blake Swift-Lively 4eva.”