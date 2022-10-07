Entertainment

Taylor Swift and Drake allegedly recorded a clash against Kanye West

If everything seems to have calmed down now, relations between Taylor Swift, Drake and Kanye West hasn’t always been rosy. Today we learn that the first two recorded a diss-track against Yeezy.

It’s a track fans will want to hear »

If Drake and Kanye West have made peace, the two men have been in conflict for many months. On the side of Taylor Swift, there has never been an official reconciliation between the singer and the Chicago artist. It is in this context that we learn that the native of West Reading currently working on a re-interpretation of his album Reputationreleased in 2017. This kind of re-edition could notably include a piece that is likely to make a lot of noise.

In an interview given to HypeBeast, a close friend of Taylor Swift explains that there could be a sound of the singer and Drake which clashes Kanye. The source declares, in remarks transcribed by Interlude : “ This one is much more direct than the other songs. That’s why they decided not to release it in the first place. It’s no secret that Taylor and Drake had a rocky relationship with Kanye. They therefore did not hesitate to record it. Obviously she’s totally over it now, but it’s a track fans will want to hear. »

