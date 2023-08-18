Taylor Swift and her reaction to the Super Bowl ‘halftime show’

One of today’s biggest pop stars, Taylor Swift New invitation to be in charge of the Super Bowl LVIII ‘Halftime Show’ shows stir again; An answer that left more than one person speechless.

and according to the information it is Hits Daily Double, Swift, who is currently on her Hits Tour.ERAs Tour“, has decided not to attend one of the most watched events internationally, where pop stars such as Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, The Black Eyed Peas, U2, Prince, Madonna and Shakira Culture icons have attended.

Taylor Swift and her possible reason for not attending the Super Bowl

Despite the fact that the macro event is still 6 months away loyal stadium The 33-year-old singer-songwriter from Las Vegas, Nevada, Pennsylvania declined to host the halftime show for the second time, until now unknown to her as to the main reason she declined the offer.

According to the same medium, he explained that this could be due to the busy schedule in which Swift finds herself after her worldwide concert tour, which in addition to working on the release of her album ‘1989’ is completely Has been successful. ‘For the month of October.

No one can hide that expectations were high following Rihanna’s show at the last Super Bowl, who had given it her all in the midst of her second pregnancy; For this reason, responsible for the show of the committee NFL In 2024, he would like to host one of the best shows in Nevada, with or without Swift.

Super Bowl XLVIII which is scheduled for February 11, 2024 and coincides with one of Taylor’s tour datesThe same year, she will perform in Tokyo, Japan on 10 February and later in Melbourne, Australia on 16 February, where the Australia-New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup is being held.

especially US interpreter showed similar indifference last yearSwift was a priority for the State Farm Show in Arizona; After she said “no”, he chose Rihanna.