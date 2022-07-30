Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Insure Their Body Parts, But These Celebs Did

ads

When a part of your body earns you the most money, wouldn’t it make sense to protect it? Celebrities have remarkable features which, to them, are more valuable than others. And many took the necessary precautions to ensure that they would still live comfortably if anything happened to these characteristics. Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift didn’t insure their body parts, but these celebrities did.

Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez’s body parts cost nothing

Actress/singer Jennifer Lopez (left) and singer Taylor Swift attend the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/MTV1415/Getty Images for MTV)

Swift’s A-list status sees her dealing with daily rumours. However, few are as outrageous as the supposed price of her legs. When the National Enquirer reported in 2015 that the 5’10” singer had insured her legs for $20 million each, word spread quickly.

The singer’s representatives have publicly denied the National Enquirer’s claims. Swift even took a swipe at the rumors when she posted an image of her scratched thigh on Instagram, telling her cat she owed him $40 million.

Swift isn’t the only wealthy artist to deal with rumors of an assured body part. The multi-hyphenated Jennifer Lopez is known for her talent and body, which has led to some wild rumors. For years, many believed that Lopez insured her back for a whopping $27 million.

Lopez denied the rumor about the Carpool Karaoke by James Corden saying, “There is no such thing. The star couldn’t fathom what would happen to justify such an extravagant sum on her butt, asking, “Something happen to her?” He disappears ? Someone steal it? »

These artists ensured their talents