Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Insure Their Body Parts, But These Celebs Did

Photo of James James2 hours ago
When a part of your body earns you the most money, wouldn’t it make sense to protect it? Celebrities have remarkable features which, to them, are more valuable than others. And many took the necessary precautions to ensure that they would still live comfortably if anything happened to these characteristics. Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift didn’t insure their body parts, but these celebrities did.

Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez’s body parts cost nothing

Actress/singer Jennifer Lopez (left) and singer Taylor Swift attend the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/MTV1415/Getty Images for MTV)

Swift’s A-list status sees her dealing with daily rumours. However, few are as outrageous as the supposed price of her legs. When the National Enquirer reported in 2015 that the 5’10” singer had insured her legs for $20 million each, word spread quickly.

The singer’s representatives have publicly denied the National Enquirer’s claims. Swift even took a swipe at the rumors when she posted an image of her scratched thigh on Instagram, telling her cat she owed him $40 million.

Swift isn’t the only wealthy artist to deal with rumors of an assured body part. The multi-hyphenated Jennifer Lopez is known for her talent and body, which has led to some wild rumors. For years, many believed that Lopez insured her back for a whopping $27 million.

Lopez denied the rumor about the Carpool Karaoke by James Corden saying, “There is no such thing. The star couldn’t fathom what would happen to justify such an extravagant sum on her butt, asking, “Something happen to her?” He disappears ? Someone steal it? »

These artists ensured their talents

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=%201mAqChYDyBg

Bruce Springsteen has one of the most iconic voices. So it’s no surprise that he took out a $6 million insurance policy on his vocal cords. A smart decision on his part, because if he lost his voice, he would lose millions of dollars.

Similarly, Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones has insured his magic fingers for $1.6 million. Richards is part of one of the most legendary bands of all time, and his string fingers contributed to the band’s success, thus explaining the politics.

When Jeff Beck cut off the tip of his left index finger, he took a break to recover from the stitches, but also made sure another similar accident wouldn’t steal his career, securing his numbers for 1 million. dollars.

Mariah Carey was in the Guinness World Book of Records for her whistle registry. Her impressive 5-octave range has cemented her as one of the greatest, and she has ensured that she will continue to make money even if she loses her voice. According to People Magazine, the star insured her vocal cords and legs for $70 million.

It’s not just musicians who insure their body parts

Heidi Klum’s long legs are part of her look. She made a name for herself by walking the catwalks of the biggest fashion brands, and her looks come at a price. People Magazine reports that Klum’s legs are protected for $2.2 million. Interestingly, his left leg is $200,000 less than the right.

Similarly, Rihanna got her legs insured when she received the Venus Breeze Celebrity Legs of a Goddess award from Gillette, insuring her appendages for $1 million.

Finally, David Beckham took out the biggest insurance policy in sports history by insuring his legs for $195 million. And those of Cristiano Ronaldo are insured for 145 million dollars.

RELATED: Julia Roberts denies a long-standing rumor about her famous smile

Photo of James James2 hours ago
