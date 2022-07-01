Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are engaged in the biggest SECRET

Singer Taylor Swift and her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn have secretly gotten engaged, the Sun newspaper exclusively revealed this morning. The couple does not intend to officially announce their happy news but confided in those around them.

A pal of the ‘Conversations With Friends’ actor has detailed that Joe bought the 32-year-old singer a ring that she only wears “behind closed doors.”

The famous couple has been very discreet since the beginning of their romance, which dates from 5 years ago. Joe has only been photographed on the red carpet a few times.

Last night a source close to Joe said: “Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy and very, very much in love. They have been engaged for a few months but have only spoken about it to their inner circle, mainly immediate family and friends. very old trusted friends. Everyone is also sworn to secrecy.”

“Taylor has a beautiful ring but she only wears it when she’s home, which is behind closed doors. Again, only a handful of people know the wedding details and Taylor didn’t not even inform some members of his team of the engagement.

“They want their love to stay off the cameras as much as possible. It’s just for them. When they exchange vows, there’s sure to be no Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazine to cover the event. It will be simple and elegant, like them.

No specific wedding details have been revealed and it is unclear if the couple will officially confirm the news.

While her previous relationships with fellow Brits, including actor Tom Hiddleston, singer Harry Styles and songwriter Calvin Harris, have largely played out in front of the cameras, Taylor and Joe have kept their romance under wraps.

Instead, Taylor Swift now uses her social media to promote her work, her charitable causes – and share pictures of her cats.

Over the past 18 months, Taylor has been more open about Joe, detailing that he co-wrote two songs on her album Folklore under the pseudonym William Bowery.

This new love in Taylor’s life changed a lot of things. Since the start of the pandemic, the star has rented a house in north London where she lives with her fiancé, an actor.

She drives a mid-range Nissan around London in order to get around incognito. She vacations in Cornwall, enjoys beach trips to Newquay.

Taylor and Joe have also been spotted in pubs around the capital, enjoying pints and happily chatting with locals. Taylor regularly walks around London makeup-free, in a hoodie and sneakers – and the couple consciously avoid showbiz events.

Joe has been an absolute rock for the past two years.

Taylor hasn’t toured since 2019 but appeared at a one-off concert in Paris in September 2020. In January that year, she revealed her mother Andrea had brain cancer.

She splits her time between London and her family home in Nashville to take care of herself. A source added: “Joe has been an absolute rock for the past two years.

“He obviously met Taylor’s family and Andrea loves him. Likewise, Joe’s parents adore Taylor. She helped him decorate his little brother’s room.

Since meeting the Bristol University graduate, Taylor has even written a song about him. London Boy’s lyrics include, “Boy, I love you. And now I love tea, college stories and the West End.”