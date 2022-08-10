Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are “very happy” after 5 years together

Forever her London boy! Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn “having the best of both worlds” more than five years after their relationship began, a source exclusively reveals in the latest We Weekly publish.

“They love splitting their time between England and Nashville,” the insider said, noting, “That’s how they both love it.”

The ‘Lover’ singer, 32, and the British actor, 31, were first linked in 2017, with news of their romance becoming public in May of that year. Since hooking up, the two have managed to keep their private relationship low-key and mostly secret.

“Once Taylor and Joe started dating, it became apparent to both of them that they were happier doing their own thing in a low-key way,” the source said. We.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

The Grammy winner and the Conversations with friends The star’s desire to remain independent amid their romance has only made them stronger as a couple, according to the insider, who notes, “It was a big reason they bonded.”

Swift and Alwyn are “extremely happy together and are excited about their future together,” the source adds.

Not much has changed between the pair since they first became an item in early 2017. In October of that year, a separate source exclusively told We that the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ singer had a “very normal” romance with Alwyn.

“They work out, watch movies together and invite friends over,” the insider said of the budding relationship at the time. “Taylor loves cooking and cooking for him. They always go slowly.

Swift has mostly kept quiet about her love life, especially when it comes to the Mary Queen of Scots actor. In his January 2020 Netflix documentary, miss americanhowever, she did allude to Alywn when talking about falling in love with someone special.

“I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life,” she said in the film. “We decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn’t happy the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without the intervention of anyone else. We were just happy.

Two months later, a third source said exclusively We that the couple “talked about their future and their marriage”. The duo, who have collaborated on music over the years, “don’t have a set deadline, but they are very much in love,” according to the insider.

For more on Swift and Alywn’s romance, watch the exclusive video above and grab the latest issue of We Weekly on newsstands now.

Listen to CNET’s Hot Hollywood as each week, Us editors break down the hottest news in entertainment!

