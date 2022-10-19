Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn collaborate again in the composition of ‘Midnights’ | Music

since earlier in the week Taylor Swift revealed the schedule of events that we would witness during the launch of Midnights and its days afterthe trickle of information surrounding their tenth album has not stopped.

At the moment, we know that Anti-Hero will be his main single, whose video clip will be released at two in the afternoon Spanish timethat a second single will be released on the 25th, and that his world tour is more than confirmed thanks to a statement from the official Taylor Swift UK store.

Also, in the last few hours we have known the duration of all the songs on the album (leading to the singer’s second shortest album to date, behind only her debut album), and the credited composers in each one of the themes.

William Bowery

From the list of names, figures such as Jack Antonoff stand out, who has been one of the main producers of half of his discography for more than a decade, Lana del Rey or Zoë Kravitzwhich is accredited in both Lavender Haze and Karmatwo of the songs that have caused the most talk in recent days thanks to the confirmation of great fan theories that had been in the oven for years.

Likewise, the return of Joe Alwyn as a collaborator of the singer with the composition of Sweet Nothing is confirmedre-signing under the pseudonym of William Bowery in which the name of his paternal grandfather is united with one of the New York hotels where the couple were first seen, during the beginning of their relationship.

Songs written by Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn: exile (folklore)

betty (folk)

champagne problems (evermore)

Coney Island (Evermore)

evermore (evermore)

Sweet Nothing (Midnights) pic.twitter.com/EOgfdMA8b3 – Midnights commentary (@tsmidnightsts10) October 18, 2022

In this way, There are six songs that the pair have collaborated on since this name first appeared in the Folklore credits, co-writing Exile and Betty. Now, it seems that the British actor has taken a liking to the composition and has given us a new song with the singer of hits like All Too Well or Love Story.

Vigilante Shit is the only song written on this occasion by the solo artistwhile Aaron Dessner, who collaborated with the artist in her last more alternative stage, is not credited on any song as a composer, which does not prevent him from being able to work within the production of the album.

New lyrics revealed

In another vein, two new cities have revealed new Midnights song lyrics: San Pablo and Nashville. “Just like clockwork, the dominoes cascaded in a line” and “Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room”whose lyrics are reminiscent of the artist’s own song The Story of Us.

Finally, four out of five have been the themes revealed by the singer when receiving inspiration for this new work: self-hatred, fantasizing about revenge, wondering “what if…” and falling in love. All this on a new album that, despite speculation, will feature completely new songs and no discards from previous musical eras, as confirmed by the singer through SiriusXM.

Midnights goes on sale on October 21. Do you want to hear it?