Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn pictured during a romantic dinner with Lena Dunham in New York

Taylor Swift32, and Joe Alwyn31, reportedly had a romantic dinner in New York last week, and they also went out with a good friend Lena Dunham. The lovebirds were pictured leaving a building at Manhattan’s Casa Cipriani private club with the 36-year-old actress and appeared satisfied together. Taylor wore a white outfit with a floral pattern on it and had her long hair down while Joe wore a white button-up top and pants.

Lena also looked stylish in a gray top as her hair was up. She accessorized jewelry, including earrings and necklaces, and appeared to be talking as her photo was taken at one point. It’s unclear if the group met for dinner, a meeting, or just a casual hangout, but the outing appears to prove their friendship is growing.

Before the final sighting, Lena explained that she was friends with Taylor and Joe and revealed that they gave her feedback on her new movie, pointed stickin an interview with She. “They were just really good friends of mine who watched an early part of the movie and gave me grades,” she told the outlet in January. “They are both very interesting and insightful people. Taylor has been a close friend of mine for a very long time and Joe is an actor I ended up working with on a project that I shot a few months later.

In addition to giving feedback on her creative projects, Taylor has also participated in Lena’s special personal events. The “All Too Well” crooner, who was pals with the Girls star for more than a decade, was a bridesmaid at her wedding to a musician Luis Felber back in September. She was seen smiling and having a good time, in public photos from the festivities.

Lena was also part of some of Taylor’s most significant moments. The talented writer made a guest appearance in her ‘Bad Blood’ music video and was an inspiration for her 2014 song ‘You Are In Love’. The love tune was based on Lena’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Jack Antonoff.