Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar tipped in the race for the Oscars

Unveiled Thursday on the Internet, the music video We Cry Together features Kendrick Lamar and actress Taylour Paige, who perform a domestic argument punctuated by explicit language and abrupt back and forth inside a modest apartment.

Fueled by a sample of the song june, by British rock band Florence and the Machine, We Cry Together is from the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper’s fifth studio album, Mr Morale & The Big Steppers.

Co-directed by Kendrick Lamar, the music video has the particularity of having been filmed in a single sequence shot, with synchronous sound recording. These techniques make it possible to accentuate the spontaneity and the naturalness of the exchanges between the two characters, who thus indulge in a rap game (battle rap) drawn from the banality of everyday life.

It’s a real experience, it’s like watching the life of this couple said Thursday Taylour Paige in an interview with the HollywoodReporter.

It also reflects the reality of today’s world, whether it’s arguing with your brother or sister, or with people on the internet. added the 31-year-old actress, who was revealed in 2020 in the film Zolawinner of numerous awards on the independent circuit.

More than a music video, We Cry Together is now considered a short film in good and due form, since it was presented in front of an audience in a cinema in Los Angeles between June 3 and 9, reported Thursday the HollywoodReporter.

The tactic employed by Kendrick Lamar is not insignificant. In order to fulfill the eligibility criteria to qualify in the race for the Oscars, a film must be screened in theaters for at least one week.

Competing with Taylor Swift?

If the rumors concerning an appointment of We Cry Together in the category of the Oscar for the best live action short film are going well, the rapper could cross his path with a major opponent: Taylor Swift, and her 14-minute film All Too Well.

Based on the long version of the hit eponymous ballad released in 2012, this short film directed by the singer tells the ups and downs of a couple who end up leaving each other. Taylor Swift portrays the lead female character, played by Sadie Sink, from Stranger Thingsas an effervescent and curious young woman who ends up being completely overwhelmed by events .

Just like Kendrick Lamar’s short, All Too Well has met the eligibility criteria for the Oscar race, reported the HollywoodReporter. The film screened for a week in New York last fall. At the premiere, Taylor Swift cited Barbara Stanwyck, a Hollywood icon of the 1930s and 1940s, as a major influence. She also insisted thatAll Too Well is not a music video .

The 32-year-old singer will also be at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) next Friday for a 35mm screening of her short film. During the event, she will chat with TIFF Managing Director Cameron Bailey about her directorial debut.