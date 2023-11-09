Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo want to lead the way in 2024 Grammy nominations

Monica Rubalkova

Los Angeles (USA), November 9 (EFE).- The US Recording Academy announced this Friday the nominations for the 66th Grammy Awards, with all eyes on Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Miley Cyrus as well as Latin acts like Karol G. Are on music celebrities. Or Shakira.

After Beyoncé made history in the last installment as the artist with the most accumulated Grammy Awards (32), everything indicates that the next 4 ceremony, to be held on February 2024, will have a notable feminine aspect.

And the specialized press agrees to highlight names such as Swift, Cyrus, Rodrigo or Esza to lead the nominations for a ceremony that will once again be held at the Crypto.com Arena, home of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team.

Twelve-time award winner Swift hopes that her album “Midnights”, which she performed before embarking on her successful international tour “The Eras Tour” in October 2022, will earn her a nomination for the Queen category – Album of the Year – Will do. , Song of the Year and Recording of the Year.

For his part, Rodrigo, who has been nominated seven times in his short career and has already received three awards, wishes to make a triumphant return thanks to the album “Guts”, from which acclaimed songs such as “Vampire” Let’s leave.

Additionally, Sza’s second studio album, titled “SOS”, went on to be nominated for Album of the Year after leading the Billboard 200 chart for ten weeks and competing with Beyoncé’s album “Renaissance” at the BET Awards. The award is intended for African American artists.

The album of the year race includes favorite rappers “Her Loss” with Drake and 21 Savage, “The Record” with trio Boygenius, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” with Lana Del Rey, or . Rock band Foo Fighters with “But Here We Are”.

As for the race for record of the year, Miley Cyrus leads the way with the popular “Flowers” from her album “Endless Summer Vacation”.

This category recognizes producers, singers, sound engineers and other team members, while Song of the Year goes to all composers of a song.

Sza’s single “Kill Bill”, without dismissing Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up”, is emerging as one of the great titles worth paying attention to; “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift; “Boys a Liar, Part 2” by Pinkpanthers and Ice Spice; Or the new version of “Fast Car”, originally performed by Tracy Chapman and now performed by Luke Combs.

Cyrus, Swift, Saza, Rihanna, as well as other composers of her previously mentioned songs, also have a good chance to be among the finalists for Song of the Year.

Similarly, Lana Del Rey with “A&W”, Jelly Roll with “Need a Favour”, Morgan Wallen with “Last Night”, Rodrigo with “Vampire” and J. Complete the list with Lil Durk, “All My Life” featuring Cole. Solid candidate in that category.

In the general categories the Latin accent could come with Mexican Peso Pluma, who achieved international fame with the song “She Dances Alone” with Eslabon Armado, and could be included in the prestigious shortlist for Best New Artist.

Rapper Ice Spice, who won with Taylor Swift with the song “Karma”, American Gracie Abrams, rapper Pinkpanthers, rapper Jelly Roll and singer-songwriter Coco Jones aspire to the same selection.

In the Latin categories, the Colombian Carol G, who released her album “Manana Will Be Nice” this year, and her compatriot Shakira, who broke the record with the song “Bezrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”, are the ones who debut. . Most likely to get nomination.

The nominations will be released via a live event this Friday at 7:45 a.m. on the US West Coast (3:45 p.m. GMT), which can be viewed on the official website and YouTube channel of the Recording Academy of the United States. ,

The 66th edition of the Grammys will feature the addition of three new categories: Best Performance of African Music, Best Pop Dance Recording, and Best Alternative Jazz Album.

The organization will not consider any type of music that uses artificial intelligence as part of its creation process. efe

