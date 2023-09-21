Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner go out together in New York and cause a stir online

Rocío Munoz-Lado

(CNN) – It was a privilege to be in New York this Tuesday night.

Just weeks after “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner split from Joe Jonas, she was photographed out to dinner in the Big Apple with Taylor Swift.

Yes, you read that right.

In 2008, Swift was in a relationship with Jonas, a member of the Jonas Brothers trio.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce together? Good luck with revealing anything to them.

Since the pair broke up just before Swift released her album “Fearless,” people have been entertaining themselves trying to figure out which of all the songs Jonas might have inspired.

First of all, it wasn’t the most amicable breakup, and the general consensus has been that “you’re all over me” and “Mr.” “Perfectly Fine” belonged to Jonas, although Swift never confirmed it and the two made peace over the years.

Recently, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. The couple have two daughters.

So seeing Swift and Turner hugging and hanging out in New York on Tuesday night was a bummer for some social media users. Both women were photographed embracing each other.

“Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner made this as iconic as can be,” one person tweeted. “Alexa, play Mister Perfectly Fine.”

opinion | Media reports about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce will not work

However, not all users liked seeing Swift and Turner in solidarity.

“Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner going out to dinner together in public was very deliberate and as a Jonas fan I feel uncomfortable about it,” one person tweeted.

Now let’s wait to see if Swift writes a song about all this.

the-cnn-wire

™ and © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.