Taylor Swift and the ex-boyfriends who marked her career

Taylor Swift could hold a number of records if she wanted to: the one with the worst-behaved ex-boyfriends, the cutest cats, or being America’s girlfriend and the only person who would still have an amazing hairstyle after a fatal car accident.

Grieving lyrically for a broken heart without band-aids to fix it is one of the singer’s great talents. Throughout his career has recognized that he is inspired by his own biography to write songs, and only in the last few albums has the trend changed and gone over to pure fiction to “avoid unnecessary drama”. Sure, it’s always better to compose a torn, nostalgic verse and sing it under a multimillion-dollar contract than to send your ex a severed horse’s head, and Swift is an expert at transforming the biographical stuff of nostalgia and isolation into a series of lyrics and anthems that are already part of pop history.

You know all ex boyfriends To whom has he dedicated one of his great hymns of heartbreak?

jordan alfred

The singer’s sense of smell to find love already started slightly shaky in college, with an unknown boyfriend who he made her bed, and we don’t exactly mean changing the sheets or cleaning the bathroom (that would have been nice, Jordan). He dedicated the song ‘Picture to Burn’ to him, after learning that Alfrod he had been unfaithful.

Joe Jonas

“Last Kiss”“Forever and Always” or “Holly Ground” are songs on the album Fearless (2008) in which the phantom presence of one of the Jonas Brothers can be tracedwith whom the singer dated in 2008.

According to some authorized sources, the relationship ended with the equivalent of modern ghosting; an expedited 27-second phone call. Something similar to “I have to leave you, my food is burning in the fire”.

taylor launter

It’s hard to take a werewolf fresh from a laser session (wow, completely shaved) seriously, but The singer must have seen something in the protagonist of Twilight to go out with him for three months.

Various sources close to the couple confirmed that the actor was far more interested in Swift than she was in him. Perhaps it didn’t help that Lautner came out to defend her patriarchally from attacks by Kanye West, one of the singer’s enemies in the industry. It happened during the MTV gala, when the rapper stole Taylor’s microphone out of the blue. It was she who decided to cut the relationship. Months later ‘Back To December’ came out, inside the album Speak Now. The lyrics contained a kind of apology and a reflection on the mistakes of the past.

‘Because the last time you saw me / Is still burned in the back of your mind / You gave me roses and I left them there to die”.

John Mayer

They collaborated for the first time singing Half of My Heartbut the heart was given to him complete and gift-wrapped after this shipment. the age differenceMayer’s 31 vs. Swift’s 19, didn’t help the relationship prosper.

In fact, Swift took revenge for the bad drink writing ‘Dear John’. He was not subtle with either the title or the lyrical content and his criticism of the relationship between a man much older than his love victim.

Harry Styles

With this relationship, Swift earned the nickname of unrepentant sufferer and she had a pretty rough time of it, as she herself has admitted over the years when asked why she ended it all with one of the pretty boys in the industry. Again, the singer created a composition directly inspired by her poisoned comings and goings with the former One Direction. The play on words did not spare subtleties. The song was ‘Style’.

The official fan theory is that the entire album speaks veiled about his love drama with styles. Come on, it’s full of easter eggsthe word used in the video game industry for nods to other works.

Jake Gyllenhaal

The battery of rumors why these two famous millionaire lovebirds didn’t catch on in 2010 is even longer than the list of Taylor’s ex-boyfriends.

some bad tongues They say that Gyllenhaal was unfaithful to him with Anne Hathaway during the filming of a romantic comedy (life and its paradoxes); others, with a more certain basis, affirm that the age difference he put sticks in the wheels again. Almost everyone (especially Swift fans) agrees that ‘All Too Well‘ seems like a song made in the image and likeness of toxic love with Gyllenhaal; even ‘We are never ever back together” contains traces of recadito, pulla and indirect.