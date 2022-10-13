Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston
It was when ?
From early June to early September 2016.
How did they end up together?
On May 2, 2016, during the MET gala, Taylor Swift26 years old, and Tom Hiddleston, 35, get to know and sympathize. And a little more. Under the amazed gaze of the other guests, as if they were alone in the world, they launch into a frenzied dance. Between them, the chemistry is obvious and the fans quickly begin to dream of a romance between the singer and the actor… The interpreter of Bad Blood has been in a relationship for just over a year with the Scottish DJ calvin harris ? So what ?
A month later, as if by chance, we learned that the couple separated: “It happened calmly. Sometimes it doesn’t work. No one deceived anyone”, says a relative. And if a friend of Taylor confides that she matters “stay single for a while” to take time for herself and enjoy her friends, only a few days pass before the paparazzi surprise Taylor in charming company: that of Tom. Even more incredible, the fan fiction written by a Swifty almost two years ago becomes reality. Hiddleswift was born!
How did they behave?
The paparazzi have a field day. Taylor and Tom are very demonstrative, they barely hide from the paparazzi (not even at all). They are first spotted on a beach in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, where the singer has a pied-à-terre. We “surprise” them hand in hand, then kissing at the edge of the water, on a rock. They are inseparabledo nothing without each other, travel to the four corners of the world: their arrival at Sydney airport in Australia, where Tom is expected on the set of Thor: Ragnarok is absolutely followed live on news channels!
A love story too much
How did the fans react?
It’s a beautiful novel, it’s a beautiful story… But everyone thinks it’s going a little too fast. Are surprised that they make tons. Especially Tom who, until then, was discretion incarnate and took care to make his sentimental life his secret garden.
When did they break up?
And after ?
