Taylor Swift announces featuring with Lana Del Rey

After collaborating with Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift has announced that she has recorded a featuring with Lana Del Rey for her album Midnights, expected in a few days.

During the MTV Video Music Award ceremony, Taylor Swift formalized the release of her tenth album. Entitled Midnightsthis new opus follows Evermore (2020) and promises to reveal an unprecedented facet of the artist. The disc compiles thirteen songs, the fruit of several sleepless nights, on which the pop star gives himself up with an open heart. between dreams and nightmares.

In particular, she teased the creative process of Midnights on Instagram. A scheme that she reproduced recently by revealing the track list complete version of the album just a few days before its official release. If Taylor Swift had already shared most of the titles, only five were still kept secret by the artist. Among them, Snow on the Beacha track the former country singer shares with Lana Del Rey.

A duo at the top

The piece, fourth of the track listis the only featuring of Midnights. It is also the first time that the two pop artists have collaborated together, although their respective musical universes are very close. It had been rumored for several weeks that the two singers had worked together to offer their fans a duet at the top.

Taylor Swift, however, did not reveal any details about Snow on the Beach, nor vis-à-vis his meeting with Lana Del Rey. There is no doubt, however, that this took place thanks to their common producer Jack Antonoff, to whom we recently owe the albums Norman Fucking Rockwell (2019), Chemtrails over the Country Club (2021), as well as two tracks fromEvermore.

Other songs recently revealed include Lavender Hazethe introductory track of Midnights, You’re on Your Own, Labyrinth and Sweet Nothing. They thus join Anti-hero, brown or Vigilant Shit, previously disclosed. Songs with still cryptic titles while Taylor Swift remained very discreet about the musical style of the album, and her studio collaborations. The artist has not released a teaser single either. Midnights, nor announced a world stadium tour to promote it. We will therefore most certainly have to wait until October 21, 2022 to discover it in its entirety, when the singer will be in competition with the rock group Arctic Monkeys and their new opus, The Car.

Midnights, by Taylor Swift. Available from 21/10/2022.