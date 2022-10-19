Taylor Swift announces her new album ‘Midnights’ by surprise

Photo credits: Bestimage

Taylor Swift has again created the event. This Sunday evening, the singer made a surprise appearance on the stage of the MTV Video Music Awards Newark, New Jersey. Coming to collect the supreme award for Video of the Year for her short film “All Too Well”, the popstar dropped a bombshell during her acceptance speech: I thought it was a good time to tell you that… my new album is coming out in October . Moments later, Taylor Swift confirmed the news on social media: her tenth album “Midnights” will be released on October 21. As its title suggests, this new disc will consist of 13 songs written by the artist after sunset.

“The Story of 13 Sleepless Nights”

It’s a collection of songs written in the middle of the night, a journey through nightmares and dreams says Taylor Swift in a text accompanying this announcement: The grounds we tread and the demons we face. For all those who hesitated, decided to leave the lanterns on and keep looking, hoping that maybe when the needle reaches 12, we will meet . The “Shake It Off” singer presents her new album “Midnights” as the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered in my life and meet his fans midnight . Already available for pre-order, the disc will consist of 13 tracks which, for the moment and according to the cover, bear the name “Track One”, “Track Two” etc.

“Midnights” will therefore be Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album and the first composition of unreleased songs since “Evermore” released by surprise in December 2020. Since then, the star has re-recorded her albums “Fearless” and “Red” to recover the rights. , and fans are sure that his bestseller “1989” will be the next to get a re-read. And this will surely be the occasion for a new surprise announcement…