Taylor Swift announces new album, “Midnights”

A new documentary on Sinéad O’Connor recalls how the Irish singer was a pioneer for women’s rights.

At the end of Nothing Compares, the documentary that explores the rise and fall of Sinéad O’Connor, director Kathryn Ferguson presents a montage depicting the legacy of the Irish singer. It features female pop activists from the past decade: Pussy Riot, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, as well as rallies for abortion rights and #MeToo. It is easy to understand why such an assembly is necessary. Not so long ago, O’Connor, at the height of his fame, tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live and thus ended his career in the United States. But next week, this event will have taken place 30 years ago. A whole generation grew up knowing little or nothing about who O’Connor was, why she was important, what molds she broke, musically and culturally. Whether you forgot the details or did not know them at the start, Nothing Compares is there to remind us of the price she paid for it.

This 100-minute documentary avoids some of the characteristics of traditional documentaries. We hear O’Connor herself reflecting on her career, but with the exception of a recent performance that closes the film, we only see her in period clips. And like many documentaries of this type, the film begins with a difficult or traumatic childhood. In O’Connor’s case, she grew up stupidly religious in her own words, in a rigid and sexist Irish culture, and with a mother who abused her. She tells how she was sent to boarding school at 14 because she was ” unmanageable and they didn’t want me at home “.

As has been the case for many destabilized people over the years, music has become an outlet and an escape. Even if it meant tackling ” ever green by Barbara Streisand at a friend’s wedding. (And yes, that recording, sung by a young, hesitant but clearly loud-voiced O’Connor, is heard here). Her drive to succeed in the music world is evident in clips of the teenage O’Connor singing with a local band in London. Even at this young age, and with dark hair, she commanded the small bars with a voice that could soar effortlessly during one song or pierce the air the next.

The ” fascinating contradictions by O’Connor arise fairly quickly. On the one hand, she was a traditionalist who cited Dylan, Springsteen and Van Morrison as influences in an advert she placed in the Irish music magazine Hot Press. But she was also a born maverick who (in one of the film’s many reenactments) shaved her hair off when someone suggested she look and dress more traditionally feminine. As also shown Nothing Compares, she got pregnant while making her debut album, The Lion and the Cobra, and continued with her pregnancy despite intense pressure from unnamed music industry figures for her to have an abortion. The angry scream she let out in her voice, combined with a look that made some believe she was a skinhead, today makes her seem like the last true breath of punk, making the likes of Green Day shiver. never did. Yet contradictions abound: this voice contrasted sharply with the timid and charming demeanor seen in interviews from the same period, as if constantly alternating between primitive rage and obedience.

The Lion and the Cobra made it known, but that’s the sequel, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got (1990), which made O’Connor a star. We are told that the late Nigel Grainge, the boss of his label, had reservations about releasing the album, believing it was too personal for mainstream audiences. O’Connor ignored him too. From his cover of ” Nothing Compares 2 U from Prince (with this close-up, tear-filled clip), Sinéad O’Connor has become ubiquitous. The documentary traces the high-profile period that followed, with her talk show appearances, performances and awards, and an industry all too happy to swoon over her.

Of course, love turns out to be fleeting. Just a few months after the release of this album, O’Connor demanded that ” Star Spangled Banner was not played until one of his concerts in New Jersey, partly in protest against the music censorship movement that was developing at the time. Starting with the radio boycott, all hell of chauvinism broke loose. She withdrew from the 1991 Grammys, to speak out against what she saw as the business side of the nominees. And then, the following year, she rips the pope live on television. Suddenly, O’Connor was, as one newspaper headline declared, a ” she-devil “.

In his memoirs published last year, Rememberings, O’Connor wrote that this act was a statement against child abuse (this photo was in his mother’s bedroom when she died), and that it was also linked to the death of a friend which hired young children as drug couriers. His comment, ” Fight the real enemy was aimed at the people who had just murdered his friend. But the least we can say is that this message did not get through, and Nothing Compares chronicles the onslaught of hate that followed: death threats, destroyed records, incendiary headlines, Madonna and Camille Paglia mocking her, and not one, but two mocking passages on SNL. Guest host Joe Pesci’s line (” If it was my show, I would have given it such a smack ”) is actually more surprising than its original provocation, to the laughter and applause of the audience.

And it only got worse, of course, with her appearance at Bob Dylan’s 30th birthday tribute show at Madison Square Garden in 1992. Presented by Kris Kristofferson, O’Connor appeared in a stylish outfit that seemed to be his way of paying homage to the occasion. As we experience in Nothing Compares, she was greeted as if each of the approximately 20,000 people in that arena had decided to boo her like one man, minute by minute. Not knowing what to do and waiting for everything to calm down, O’Connor regained her rebel soul, abandoning the Dylan song she was supposed to cover to launch into Marley’s song again. She wasn’t going to let it go without a fight. The rarely seen full clip of this performance is now considered one of the most gripping sequences at a pop concert, alongside Mick Jagger pleading with the crowd to calm down in Gimme Shelter.

Nothing Compares ends in 1993, when Sinéad O’Connor was effectively banished from mainstream culture. But as captivating as the film is, it’s a shame his life after 1993 isn’t explored. There is no mention of his recent depressions, overdoses, suicide threats and very public mental health issues. In her memoirs, O’Connor writes that her exile was ultimately beneficial, as it freed her from the constraints of the dominant culture. But to what extent were the bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder she had suffered from since childhood exacerbated by the collapse of her career? How did she feel when noteworthy albums, like Universal Mother, were ignored? Getting booed by an arena full of fans of his hero, Dylan, couldn’t have been a good thing. Yet even though the film focuses primarily on his victimization, there’s no denying that O’Connor never backed down and that his public crucifixion was out of proportion. Jesus died for our sins, and so did Sinéad O’Connor’s career.

Nothing Compares is presented at the Dinard British Film Festival, which runs until October 2. More informations

David Browne

Translated by the editor