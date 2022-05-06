Taylor Swift Announces ‘This Love (Taylor’s Version)’ in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Trailer

Taylor Swift returns to one of his fan favorite songs for his latest ‘Version’. She announced Thursday, May 5, that the full version of “ This Love (Taylor’s Version) would be available at midnight. The singer also featured her in the series’ trailer Amazon Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty.

“ Thanks @jennyhan for featuring my version of ‘This Love’ in the @thesummeriturnedpretty trailer! I’ve always been very proud of this song and I’m very (emoji) about this turn of events “wrote Taylor Swift on her Instagram, challenging the author of the summer trilogy. Indeed, the eight-episode series starring Gavin Casalegno, Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney and Tom Everett Scott, centering on a love triangle between a daughter and two brothers, is set to debut on June 17.

Additionally, Han, who is also known for writing the novel-turned-Netflix movie To All The Boys I Loved Before, couldn’t get over his luck either. In a TikTok video on Wednesday, she said: “ In my wildest dreams, I never dreamed of this. So many things to come! “. A video of summer scenes to the 1989 song “Wildest Dreams” followed his statement.

Moreover, the pop and dreamy ballad accompanies the trailer, Swift singing ” This love is good/ This love is bad/ This love is alive and coming back from the dead on excerpts from the series. The song was originally on the album 1989 by Swift in 2014. However, at press time, it did not appear that the new re-recording was tied to an album release. Until now, Swift released re-recorded versions of Fearless and Red.