Taylor Swift Appears Alongside Christian Bale in ‘Amsterdam’ Trailer

Taylor Swift makes a brief appearance in the trailer for David O. Russell’s upcoming film ‘Amsterdam.’

It was revealed last year that the ‘Love Story’ singer would be part of the star-studded project and can actually be seen at the end of the official trailer, alongside Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie.

Described as a “detective and romantic epic”, “Amsterdam” is set in the 1930s and tells the story of a trio of friends who find themselves “at the heart of one of the biggest conspiracies in American history”. .

Other actors of choice are also part of the cast, such as Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, Chris Rock, Rami Malek or even Zoe Saldana.

In the trailer, the interpreter of “All Too Well” embodies a grieving young woman who mourns her father, who was allegedly the victim of a premeditated murder. This role marks the big return of the star on the big screen since the musical Cats, released in 2019, in which she played Bombalurina. Prior to that, the “Blank Space” singer starred in the 2014 film “The Giver” and lent her voice to the animated film “The Lorax” in 2012. She also starred in the film “Valentine’s Day ” in 2010.

“Amsterdam” will be released in cinemas next November.