Taylor Swift, Artemis I, Paul Pogba: weekend buzz

From the expected winners of the Video Music Awards and the Angoulême festival to the incredible extortion affair surrounding Paul Pogba, via the auction of Lady Di’s car, the weekend was rich in news.

Music: a historic record for the Video Music Awards

Sunday evening was held, in the United States, the ceremony of the MTV Video Music Awards. The highly publicized event, which rewards the musical artists of the year, notably distinguished the British singer Harry Styles, with the prize for the best album of the year for “Harry’s House”.

Since the creation of the VMAs in 1984, no non-English speaking singer had won the award for “Best Artist of the Year”. It is now done since the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny has just won the precious sesame. “I always thought I could be one of the biggest stars on the planet without changing culture or language. […] I’m Benito Antonio Martinez from Puerto Rico to the whole world! the 28-year-old said in Spanish.

The superstar Taylor Swift also marked the spirits during this ceremony. Present to be awarded the prize for Best Clip of the Year for the ten-minute reissue of her song “All Too Well”, the young woman took the stage with her team and actor Dylan O’Brien to honor this mini-movie she made. The song is part of the album re-recorded by the artist, “Red (Taylor’s version)” in order to regain the rights to his music. A musical initiative that includes his entire discography. She wanted to thank her fans, infallible support for her project: “I am so proud of what we have done. We couldn’t have made this short film if it hadn’t been for you, the fans”, she addressed to the attention of her audience, who for many years had been asking for the long version of her piece. The young woman also took advantage of the evening to announce the release of her tenth album entitled “Midnights”, scheduled for October 21.

Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight. Pre-order now: https://t.co/jjqUNkphuG pic.twitter.com/Fh96zK8vro — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 29, 2022

Football: Paul Pogba targeted by extortion attempts

French international footballer Paul Pogba finds himself in turmoil. Last Saturday his older brother, Mathias Pogba, player in the Guinean football team, announced in a video broadcast in four languages ​​on his social networks that he had “big revelations” to make about the athlete. The young man declares that the whole world as well as the Juventus Turin club, in which Paul Pogba currently plays, “deserve to know certain things in order to decide in full knowledge of the facts if he really deserves admiration, respect , his place in the France team, if he is a trustworthy person”.

At the same time, an investigation has been open for a month for attempted extortion on the person of Paul Pogba who claims, according to information from France Info, to have been threatened and intimidated by hooded individuals armed with assault rifles. Recognizing his brother among the suspects, the young man indicates that he was asked for 13 million euros for “services rendered”.

On social networks, Mathias Pogba continues for his part to accuse his younger brother: “I almost died by your fault, you left me in the hole while fleeing and you want to play the innocent, when all is said people will see that there is no more coward, more traitor and more hypocritical than you on this earth, ”he claimed on Sunday. The player also refers to another footballer, Kylian Mbappé, whom his younger brother would have tried to bewitch with the help of a marabout. Facts denied by Paul Pogba.

Paul Pogba with his brothers, also footballers, Florentin Pogba and Mathias Pogba in December 2019.WILLIAM SOUVANT/AFP

Space: from the discovery of the James Webb telescope to the launch of the Artemis rocket

Are there planets similar to Earth in the universe? It’s a big question that the James Webb telescope seems to confirm. Indeed, the latter has just detected the presence of CO2 in an exoplanet, in other words a planet located outside our solar system.

Located 700 light years from us, the gas giant is called WASP 39-B and scientists have known of its existence since 2011. “For me, this is a door that opens for future studies of super-Earths , or even Earths”, declared to AFP Pierre-Olivier Lagage, astrophysicist at the Atomic Energy Commission, and co-authors of the work to come on this revelation.

The Artemis I rocket is being prepared for launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a flight around the moon scheduled for August 29.JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

This major discovery comes as the launch of the Artemis rocket will take place on Friday at the earliest. The departure of NASA’s most powerful mega-rocket from Florida should mark the launch of the United States’ return to the moon program, fifty years after the take-off of Apollo I. Without a crew, the Orion capsule was to launch into space on Monday August 29 around 2:30 p.m., a delayed launch following an anomaly noticed on an engine.

Cinema: “The sixth child” wins the prizes at the Angoulême festival

The 15th edition of the Angoulême Francophone Film Festival ended this Sunday, August 28. The opportunity for the event, which brought together nearly 52,000 people, ie 15,000 more than the previous year, to reveal a quality list of winners. Expected in theaters on September 28, it is “The Sixth Child” by Léopold Legrand who left with honors and no less than four prizes, including those for screenplay and best actress.

With Sara Giraudeau and Damien Bonnard in the cast, the film questions motherhood and parenthood as a particular arrangement looms on the horizon between a couple in financial difficulty expecting a sixth child, and another unable to conceive.

Among the other works rewarded during this edition, many of them give pride of place to societal issues. “Le Bleu du Caftan” by Moroccan director Maryam Touzani, the story of a couple concealing the homosexuality of their husband, is awarded the Valois prize for directing as well as a trophy for its main actor, Saleh Bakri. The prize for the best animated short film, meanwhile, was awarded to “Tears of the Seine”, directed by eight students from the Pôle 3D school and dealing with the massacre of Algerian demonstrators on the night of October 17, 1961. .

Auction: Princess Diana’s car sold for 737,000 pounds

As the anniversary of Princess Diana’s death approaches, her name is still on everyone’s lips, 25 years after the tragic accident that cost her life. Films, documentaries, series, exhibitions, Lady Di always fascinates.

Proof of his mythical aura, one of his old personal cars was sold for 737,000 pounds at auction to a resident of Manchester. The car, a 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo, is said to be in perfect condition with only 40,000 km on the clock. Listed at 10,000 pounds by Silverstone Auctions, the lot had a more flamboyant fate, thanks to the story of its owner, who drove the vehicle herself in London from 1985 to 1988. Symbol of Lady’s independence Di and his refusal of crown codes, the car means a lot to the British people. This transaction thus establishes a precedent in history since the price record for such a model was previously 63,000 pounds.