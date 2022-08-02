Taylor Swift at the top of the ranking of the most polluting stars of 2022

On average, celebrities have already emitted 3,376.64 tons of CO2 emissions just by using their private jet in 2022, according to a study carried out by the British agency. Yard. Taylor Swift, for her part, used her private jet 170 times between January 1 and July 29, 2022. The 32-year-old singer would thus, if it was she who was in the jet on each trip, produced 8,293 .54 tons of carbon, which is more than a thousand times higher than a normal person.

The star is thus placed in the first position of the most polluting personalities of 2022, while the year is still far from over. To defend herself against these accusations and the numerous criticisms she received on social networks, the spokesperson for the interpreter of Shake if Off gave his opinion on the site of RollingStone : “Attributing most or all of these trips to him is entirely inaccurate”.

Also to discover:Kylie Jenner under fire for her private jet flights of aberrant duration

Top 10 most polluting celebrities of 2022

Taylor Swift: 8,293.54 tons of CO2 emitted with her private jet Floyd Mayweather: 7,076.8 tonnes of CO2 Jay-Z: 6,981.3 tons of CO2 A-Rod: 5,342.7 tonnes of CO2 Blake Shelton: 4,495 tonnes of CO2 Steven Spielberg: 4,465 tonnes of CO2 Kim Kardashian: 4,268.5 tons of CO2 Mark Wahlberg: 3,772.85 tonnes of CO2 Oprah Winfrey: 3,493.17 tonnes of CO2 Travis Scott: 3,033.3 tonnes of CO2

To carry out their study, the researchers of Yard used data from Celebrity Jets. They thus cross-referenced the figures on CO2 emissions of the general population with those of celebrities. The number of flights, the average duration of their flights, the distance traveled and the total CO2 emitted since the beginning of the year have been studied and disclosed.