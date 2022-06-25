Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles… American artists devastated by the repeal of the federal right to abortion

The decision of the Supreme Court of the United States aroused anger, dejection and indignation, both in the street and among many popular and committed stars. Several of them call for mobilization.

Difficult to find American stars of international stature to support this spectacular about-face. Personalities from Hollywood, the music industry and the American media reacted en masse on Friday after the repeal by the Supreme Court of the United States of the judgment Roe v. Wade, who had guaranteed the right to abortion at the federal level since 1973. “I’m so angry and tired, and I’m not the only one”, said musician Hayley Williams on Instagram on June 24. The singer of Paramore was indeed far from being the only voice to react forcefully, Friday, to the decision of the highest American court.

“I am absolutely terrified that we have come to this, that after so many decades of fighting for women’s right to their own bodies, today’s decision takes it away from us,” reacted in a press release the singer Taylor Swift. “It’s completely unbearable and disheartening to have to try to explain to my 11-year-old daughter why we live in a world where women’s rights are disintegrating before our eyes,” also moved Mariah Carey.

Teenage pop idol Billie Eilish said during her performance at Britain’s Glastonbury Festival on Friday: “Today is a very dark day for women in America. … It is unbearable for me to think about it». At the same protest, singer Phoebe Bridgers also reacted to the rollback of abortion rights on the other side of the Atlantic, calling on her audience to boo and insult the Supreme Court.

General mobilization

In a more political register, Alicia Keys sharply criticized a decision which “goes beyond abortion” : “It’s about who has power over you, who has the authority to make decisions for you, and who will control your future”, warned the singer on Twitter. On Instagram, Eva Longoria for her part denounced “a blatant attack on women’s freedom”. Recently awarded the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her participation in the remake of West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, comedian Ariana DeBose exclaimed: “No one has to tell me what I can or cannot do with my body”.

Featured in Boopthe next feature film by Jordan Peele, actress Keke Palmer also expressed her deep despondency at this decision which, according to her, is part of a trajectory of regression of rights in the United States: “I am disgusted with my country and its consistent failure to protect the rights of others and keep its word.” “Now more than ever, we need to use our voice and our power!”, called actress Viola Davis. For Padma Lakshmi, the Supreme Court decision goes “creating a public health crisis”. “The decision to start a family or not is a choice that each individual should be able to make according to their conditions and when they consider it most opportune”she continued on Twitter. “We should all fight to preserve this freedom.”

The first actress to have embodied Wonder Woman in the cinema, Lynda Carter, also reacted on her social networks. “The Dobbs Decision (name given to the act of the Supreme Court repealing the judgment Roe v. Wade, Editor’s note.) is a tragedy. The pain she caused is immeasurable. But one day, hopefully soon, we will find the path to a future where reproductive freedom is enshrined in federal law forever.” “We were not reactive, when we saw it coming”was also sorry the actress Patricia Arquette.

Taking the register of black humor, actress and comedian Amy Schumer dryly indicated, on Instagram, that “late abortions via school shootings are still possible”, in reference to the killings that rocked America last month. Finally, for Alyssa Milano, “The harm will fall most cruelly on people of color who endure unfair discrimination in our country and already experience a disproportionate rate of maternal mortality.”

Late abortions via school shootings are still possible. Amy Schumer

“The fight has only just begun”

Male personalities were also not left out to express their horror at the decision of the Supreme Court of the United States. “It is the best Supreme Court than the XIXe century has ever produced”, quipped the master of the thrill novel, Stephen King, calling the court’s decision a terrifying setback for women’s rights. Former One Direction singer Harry Styles posted a message of support on Instagram expressing regret “a truly dark day for America” and promising that “the fight has only just begun”.

On tour, rock band Pearl Jam took advantage of their last concert to take a stand against the Supreme Court’s decision. “No one, not the government, not the politicians, not the Supreme Court should prevent access to abortion, birth control and contraceptives. People should have the freedom to choose”said singer and guitarist Eddie Vedder to thunderous applause.

Another American rock star, musician Jack White posted a long message on Instagram, particularly inveighing against the trio of conservative magistrates appointed under Donald Trump’s presidency. “These three judges, completely disinterested and insensitive to what the real majority wants, simply took the country back to the 1970s, when women’s rights were fought for,” stormed the guitarist.

Filmmaker and producer Jon Favreau got carried away on Twitter versus “a raging and tragic disaster that will endanger the health and lives of millions of people”. The director ofIron Man and, more recently, Lion King lambasted a decision that would only be supported by 15-20% of the American population. “Fuck them”, he added to the address of the six conservative judges who challenged the Roe v. Wade.

“Not so long ago this was dystopian science fictionreacted the American actor and producer Seth MacFarlane. The legacy of the 2016 election (which marked the arrival at the White House of Donald Trump, Ed.) and the indelible mark of the Republican Party are engraved in black and white on this act. How far it will go will, once again, depend on American voters.. “You don’t need 280 characters today. Just one word: rage”soberly wrote the actor Josh Gad on Twitter. Danny DeVito also reacted in a few words. “Supreme Court My Ass”soberly cursed on Twitterthe laconic angry actor.