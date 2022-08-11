Taylor Swift breaks all-time Spotify record

Since the start of her career, Taylor Swift has been breaking records. While fans eagerly await the release of a new album (many are betting on his own 1989 version, released in 1989), fans are patiently listening to the artist’s complete discography on the platforms. And precisely, on Spotify, the interpreter of All Too Well has just broken a new record by becoming the first female artist in history to accumulate more than 100 million plays on 9 songs.. A nice performance.

Taylor Swift and the records, it’s a story that lasts: when the release of All Too Well (10 minute version) last November, the artist was able to boast of accumulating 54.4 million plays as well as 57,800 downloads. And that’s not all: The track went on to become the longest number one in Billboard chart history, surpassing Don McLean’s 1972 song “American Pie” — a feat that, by the way, will be recognized by the Guinness World Records.

Regarding the sequel, we will have to be patient: while rumors would have it that Swift is in the midst of preparing a new original album, everything leads us to believe that her own version from 1989 could succeed Red (Taylor’s Version) – published last November.