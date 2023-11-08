Taylor Swift breaks up her Hot 100 relationship with Ariana Grande and does BTS

Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift claimed the No. 1 song in the United States this week — a feat she’s been achieving a lot of lately — with a brand new tune. The singer’s recently released song “Is It Over Now?” “(Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” debuts at the top of the Hot 100, and with another instant ruler, Starr makes history and breaks ties with one of the hottest pop stars on the planet.

“Is it over now?” This is Swift’s sixth No. 1 debut on the Hot 100, a weekly ranking of the most-consumed songs in the U.S. She falls out of a tie with Ariana Grande, another instant champion. Before this week, both women were tied with five No. 1 starts, but Swift has now overtaken and claims the most chart-topping starts among female stars.

“Is it over now?” Swift was also paired with BTS after it launched at No. 1 before the . The South Korean pop band has also collected five No. 1 debuts on the Hot 100, and they’re still on the same level as Grande.

Looking at all artists, Drake leads the list for most number 1 debuts in Hot 100 history. He has charted nine instant chart-toppers so far, including a pair in 2023 alone. Swift is in second place, but is working on catching up with the Canadian rapper.

Swift first debuted a song at No. 1 on the Hot 100 nearly a decade ago in 2014. Their initial immediate hit was “Shake It Off”, which officially began their transition from country to pop. Six years ago she collected another album in the form of “Cardigan” and “Willow”, the lead singles from her surprise album. folk literature And EvermoreRespectively, both were launched at the first position.

The Grammy winner then repeated this success in 2021 and 2022 with a new Hot 100 number 1 debut each year. In November 2021, “All’s Well (Taylor’s Version)” reached the top of the competitive ranking as the first single from her re-recorded set. Red (Taylor’s version), Almost exactly a year later, he sent the “anti-hero” straight to the top without any problems.

